South Yorkshire Police are searching for a masked suspect following a sexual assault in Conisbrough. Officers seek a man with a dog bite injury.

South Yorkshire Police have initiated a comprehensive manhunt for an unidentified suspect following a severe sexual assault in Doncaster. The incident occurred on Friday just before 3:40 pm on a footpath off Kearsley Lane in Conisbrough. Detectives are urgently seeking a white male who was observed wearing a blue fleece jacket with a hood, a black scarf, and face coverings.

Key Details of the Kearsley Lane Incident

The victim, a woman believed to be walking her dog, was ambushed on the secluded footpath during the late afternoon. Upon investigation, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the victim sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment. She is currently receiving support from specialist police officers and medical professionals dedicated to assisting victims of sexual violence. A formal crime scene has been established at the location to preserve evidence and facilitate forensic analysis.

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Investigation Focus on Suspect Injury

Officers have identified a critical piece of physical evidence that may aid in locating the alleged attacker. Detectives believe the victim's dog attacked the suspect during the assault and inflicted a bite mark. Consequently, police are actively searching for a man with a visible injury or bite mark on his body. This specific detail serves as a primary identifier for the individual they are trying to apprehend. Investigators urge any potential suspects or witnesses to consider this injury when reviewing their actions on the specified date.

Police Leadership Addresses Community Safety

Detective Superintendent James Axe has publicly addressed the gravity of the situation and the impact on the local area. He described the event as a horrendous attack that has caused significant concern within the Conisbrough community and beyond. Axe acknowledged the public's anxiety by referencing a similar incident that occurred earlier in the month on the Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley. However, he emphasized that the force is maintaining an open mind regarding any potential link between the two crimes.

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Strategic Measures and Public Call to Action

To ensure public safety, South Yorkshire Police have deployed additional officers for patrols in the vicinity of Kearsley Lane. Detective Superintendent Axe confirmed that a team of detectives has been working around the clock to carry out thorough enquiries. The investigation is supported by specialist resources, including dedicated crime scene investigators and search dogs. These assets are being utilized to maximize the chances of locating the suspect and securing justice for the victim.

How the Public Can Assist the Inquiry

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Kearsley Lane area on Friday afternoon to come forward. Individuals who may have witnessed suspicious activity or possess relevant information are asked to contact the police immediately. Members of the public can provide information by calling the non-emergency number 101. When making contact, callers must quote incident number 546 of November 27, 2026, to ensure their report is correctly logged and reviewed by the investigating team.