Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has apologised after the club was expelled from the Championship play-off final for sending an intern to spy on Middlesbrough's training session, costing them a shot at Premier League promotion.

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert has issued an apology video following the so-called ' Spygate ' scandal that saw the club thrown out of the Championship play-off final last month.

The controversy erupted after Southampton admitted sending a young intern to spy on a Middlesbrough training session. In the video, Eckert said, 'For everything that has happened, I do want to apologise and I hold my hand up because as head coach I am responsible. I am responsible for everything that has happened at this football club.

' He attempted to provide context by noting that spying is common in other countries, though he acknowledged this did not excuse the club's actions. The EFL described the act as deplorable, stating that Eckert had authorised the spying and put undue pressure on a junior staff member. The scandal cost Southampton a chance at Premier League promotion, along with the estimated £200 million windfall that comes with it.

The fallout from the scandal has been significant, with the club now facing an uncertain future. The EFL's investigation found that Eckert personally instructed the intern to attend Middlesbrough's training session, a clear violation of league rules. The punishment was severe: immediate disqualification from the play-off final, which they had been favorites to win. This decision not only dashed their promotion hopes but also triggered a financial crisis, as the club had already been operating under tight budget constraints.

Fans and pundits alike have expressed outrage, with many calling for Eckert's resignation. However, the head coach remains in his position, at least for now, as the club's board deliberates on further sanctions. In his apology, Eckert emphasised his remorse but stopped short of stepping down. He expressed deep regret for the actions that led to the scandal, saying, 'I take full responsibility.

We have let down our supporters, the players, and everyone associated with the club.

' The club itself has launched an internal review to ensure such an incident never happens again. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough, who were the victims of the spying, have since advanced to the Premier League, while Southampton face another season in the Championship. The incident has also reignited debates about the ethics of espionage in football, with some arguing that it is more common than fans realise. For now, the club must rebuild its reputation both on and off the pitch





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