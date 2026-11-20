Southampton have given head coach Tonda Eckert a contract extension through 2029 despite the club being docked four points for spying on opponents. Eckert has apologised and accepted responsibility for the breaches.

Southampton have handed head coach Tonda Eckert a contract extension that runs through to 2029. The deal was agreed before the end of the international window.

It comes despite the club being punished for spying on opponents last season. Southampton were expelled from the Championship play-offs in May after admitting multiple breaches of rules on unauthorised filming of opponents training. The club was also docked four points this season. They admitted three breaches of EFL regulations after being caught spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough and two other teams.

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Eckert accepts responsibility for spying breaches

Eckert accepted full responsibility and was charged by the FA with three breaches of Rule E3.1 in relation to misconduct. That charge hung over Southampton and their manager heading into the new campaign. The club has stuck by their man. Southampton owner Dragan Solak said at the time of the punishment: We are confident the manager has learned from this matter, and a suspended sentence allows him to continue in his role.

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Despite the four point deduction, Southampton sit five points off top spot in the Sky Bet Championship. Saints are also unbeaten in their last 17 home league matches. Eckert has suffered only one Championship defeat at St Marys throughout his tenure to date. Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has apologised for overseeing the Spygate scandal.

He admitted he is responsible for everything that has happened. Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors said: I think it is a great commitment from both sides; from the club to Tonda, and from Tonda to the club. I am very happy that we have achieved this agreement before the end of the international window, allowing us to go into the busy schedule that is ahead of us with clarity.

Director praises manager's analytical brain

Spors added: Tonda is very talented and very precise with a great analytical brain, but also has the personality and authority that you need, even at a young age. It is very clear that this is the right place for him, and I am very happy that he feels that too.

Eckert said: We have had some conversations that started a couple of weeks ago, and the goal was always clear: to show the same commitment that we have had for the last 12 months. I am very happy that we have come to the point that we can make it official now.

Eckert added: There is a lot that has happened in the last 12 months, but the commitment from the club, from Dragan, Johannes and Phil, and the supporters, means everything to me. I am very grateful for that. We have started a journey that is not even halfway through - there is a lot more to come. The controversy began on May 7 when Middlesbrough made a formal complaint to the EFL.

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Detailed account of the spying controversy

They alleged a Southampton member of staff spied on their training session three days before their Championship play-off semi-final first leg. Boro boss Kim Hellberg accused Southampton of cheating after the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium. Southampton were then charged with a breach of EFL regulations in relation to the spying accusations. Southampton requested additional time to conduct an internal review.

The play-off semi-final second leg was played at St Marys. Shea Charles scored an extra-time winner to earn Southampton a 2-1 victory and a place in the Championship play-off final. Emotional Hellberg hit out at disgraceful spying, before Saints boss Tonda Eckert stormed out of his press conference after being asked: Are you a cheat? It was announced the independent hearing to determine Southamptons fate would take place on or before Tuesday May 19.

In a statement, the EFL said the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture. Middlesbrough publicly called for Southamptons expulsion from the play-offs. In a statement, they said: In these circumstances, the only appropriate response is a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton FC from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final. Southampton were ultimately expelled from the play-offs and docked four points for the new season.

Despite that setback, the club has now rewarded Eckert with a new contract. The deal signals the clubs commitment to their young head coach. Southampton will hope the stability helps them push for promotion this season.