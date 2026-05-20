Southampton was expelled from the Championship play-off final for multiple violations of EFL regulations related to filming other clubs' training sessions. The club was charged with covertly filming Middlesbrough's training session before a play-off semi-final match. Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker argued that the punishments were excessive and suggested more financial penalties would be more suitable.

An independent commission expelled Southampton from the Championship play-off final for multiple violations of EFL regulations related to filming other clubs' training session s. Football commentators Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker suggested the sanctions were excessive, arguing a significant financial penalty would have been more suitable.

Southampton were charged with sending a performance analyst to secretly film Middlesbrough's training session before the first leg of the play-off semi-final. The analyst was caught, deleting the footage. Middlesbrough insisted on Southampton's exclusion from the final against Hull City, considering it the only appropriate response to maintain sporting integrity and fair competition. The independent commission ruled in favor of Middlesbrough, disqualifying Southampton and reinstating them in the play-off final against Hull City.

An independent commission has expelled Southampton from the Championship play-off final after the club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training sessions, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have both suggested that Southampton's removal from the Championship play-off final was excessive, contending a significant financial penalty would have been a more suitable sanction. An independent commission determined that the Saints had violated regulations by conducting surveillance on Middlesbrough's training sessions ahead of their play-off semi-final earlier this month.

Following their admission to multiple violations, including surveillance of three clubs throughout the season, Southampton were ejected from the play-offs and given a four-point deduction for the 2026/27 Championship season





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