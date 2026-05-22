This news report discusses the involvement of Southampton in spygate and their potential downfall, as well as the potential transfer of star player Shea Charles to Premier League teams.

Charles was one of the Saints’ standouts as their fine form under Tonda Eckert saw Middlesbrough beaten on their way to the play-off final. Southampton were accused of spying on Boro’s training sessions ahead of their play-off semi, however, and an independent panel appointed by the EFL threw them out of the competition earlier this week.

He has been linked to several Premier League sides ahead of the transfer window, with a number of the Saints’ top stars set to leave due to a damaged relationship with under-fire boss Eckert. Southampton’s spygate blunder has boosted their chances of sealing his signature, especially as recent reports have claimed that some players are considering taking legal action against the south coast club





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