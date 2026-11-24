Angry locals in Southampton claim Ashley Crescent is the worst road in England due to severe potholes. The council confirms funding for 2026-27 repairs amid complex maintenance challenges.

Residents in Southampton, Hampshire, have officially branded Ashley Crescent as the worst road in England, citing severe deterioration that they claim rivals driving on the lunar surface. The community has raised alarms about the condition of this local street since 2018, noting that the infrastructure has worsened significantly over the intervening years. Current assessments reveal that the tarmac layer has entirely vanished in multiple sections, leaving the underlying concrete base exposed to traffic and weather elements.

Severe Deterioration and Local Frustration

James Huntley, a business owner operating on Ashley Crescent, describes the driving experience as perilous due to the numerous bumps and craters scattered across the surface. Huntley explicitly stated that while the road may not be the worst in Southampton or Hampshire, its condition qualifies it as the absolute worst in all of England. He emphasized that the original asphalt is gone, forcing vehicles to navigate directly over the rough concrete substrate.

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According to local reports, the street already contained fifty distinct potholes when complaints were first lodged with authorities in 2018. Some of these depressions were reported to be as wide as twenty feet, creating substantial hazards for motorists. Huntley noted that the situation has degraded further since that initial period, with drivers now routinely forced to swerve to avoid the deep voids that threaten vehicle suspension and safety.

Despite monthly communications from staff at James Huntley and Sons scrap merchants, the property owner asserts that the local authorities have ignored the escalating crisis. Huntley expressed frustration that no acknowledgement or response has been received after a year of attempts, describing the lack of action as a waste of time. He questioned why the council would neglect a public road of such noticeable disrepair, stating that remedial work would not require extensive effort or resources.

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Council Acknowledgment and Technical Challenges

A spokesperson for Southampton City Council confirmed that Ashley Crescent presents a particularly complex maintenance challenge for highway engineers. The difficulty arises because the road structure comprises multiple layers of construction, specifically original concrete that was later covered with a layer of asphalt. This hybrid composition complicates standard repair procedures, as localized fixes are deemed insufficient for long-term stability.

The council acknowledged that the extent and nature of the deterioration require a more comprehensive approach than simple patching. Significant heavy goods vehicle movements and the necessity of maintaining continuous access to local businesses must be factored into the planning stages. These logistical constraints mean that any repair strategy must be carefully phased to minimize disruption to the community and commercial operations.

Photos shared by residents highlight the depth of the damage, with rainwater filling the largest potholes and posing a serious risk of hydroplaning or structural damage to passing cars. The council emphasized that a detailed assessment of Ashley Crescent was conducted earlier this year to evaluate the full scope of the required interventions. This assessment forms the basis for the upcoming discussions regarding the delivery of the maintenance scheme.

Future Repairs and Broader Context

The council has confirmed that funding for a maintenance scheme has been prioritized within its 2026/27 highways program. This allocation marks a significant step toward resolving the long-standing issue, although residents must wait until the start of the 2026/27 financial year for work to commence. The spokesperson stated that discussions are now underway to develop the specific scope and delivery arrangements for the phased works.

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Darren Whyte, a scrap worker in the area, added to the growing list of complaints by describing the physical impact on vehicles. He reported that driving over the appalling surface causes cars to judder significantly, which is detrimental to even high-quality vehicles. Whyte suggested that daily exposure to such conditions is not ideal for any car, further highlighting the frustration of daily commuters and local workers.

The situation on Ashley Crescent mirrors similar infrastructure disputes across the country, such as the recent complaints regarding the A1123 road in Cambridgeshire. Residents in the Cambridgeshire Fens had previously labeled that stretch of road as the worst in Britain due to sunken sections caused by boggy peat soil. Those communities also experienced dangerous flat tires and dangerous driving conditions, leading to targeted repair works and scheduled maintenance.

As Ashley Crescent residents await the commencement of the 2026/27 repairs, the primary concern remains the ongoing safety and convenience of the street. The council's commitment to a phased approach suggests a recognition that the problem requires a systematic solution rather than temporary fixes. Until funding is released and works begin, the community continues to navigate the deteriorating infrastructure that has defined their local environment for several years.