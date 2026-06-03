Southampton Riots Intensify Over Police Handling of Henry Nowak Murder Case

Widespread unrest erupts in Southampton following the release of bodycam footage showing police handcuffing dying student Henry Nowak alongside calls to review 'two-tier' policing guidance.

Hampshire Constabulary has increased patrols across Southampton as the city braces for further clashes after a night of riots that left eleven officers and a police dog injured.

The violence was sparked by the release of bodycam footage showing the treatment of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, a university student who was repeatedly stabbed. In the footage, officers handcuff Mr. Nowak as he lay dying, having been told by his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, that he had been the victim of a racist attack. This incident has ignited a fierce political debate over policing policies and whether a 'two-tier' approach, influenced by racial bias guidance, contributed to the tragic outcome.

The victim, Henry Nowak, was a finance student at the University of Southampton, described by his family as kind and talented. He suffered six stab wounds after a confrontation with the 23-year-old Sikh man, Digwa, who later admitted the attack. Digwa initially approached police pretending to be a victim, claiming Mr. Nowak had subjected him to racist abuse, punched him, and forcibly removed his turban.

Bodycam footage, however, contradicted this account and showed Mr. Nowak repeatedly telling officers, 'I can't breathe,' as he was restrained. He later died from his injuries. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into the handling of the incident. The riots began after more than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside Southampton Central police station, chanting 'I can't breathe' and holding banners calling for the protection of children.

The protest quickly turned violent, with a minority of attendees pelting officers with glass bottles, wheelie bins, flares, and beer cans. Riot police equipped with plastic shields were deployed to manage the crowds. The scenes were branded 'unacceptable' by police leadership, who warned of further arrests. The unrest has continued into subsequent days, with authorities warning of a heightened police presence and the real possibility of further outbreaks.

The case has become a flashpoint in a wider political row over policing guidance designed to address racial disparities. The Anti-Racism Commitment, published as part of the multi-million pound Police Race Action Plan in 2022, states that 'racial equity' should not mean 'treating everyone the same or being colour blind.

' Instead, it aims to achieve 'equality of policing outcomes' by reducing the disproportionate criminalisation of ethnic minorities. Critics argue such policies create a two-tier system where white victims, like Nowak, receive less urgent or sympathetic treatment. Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, declared the incident a 'wake up call' and insisted that 'every life matters,' urging the government to scrap the guidance. Nigel Farage of Reform UK intervened similarly in Parliament, warning the rioting could worsen without change.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the violence, calling it 'disgraceful' and stating there was 'no justification' for the riots. He suggested Farage was only 'pretending to respect' the Nowak family, who have publicly pleaded for the murder not to be politicised. Sir Keir denied the existence of 'two-tier policing' in the UK, while also acknowledging 'serious questions' must be answered about the police response and how accusations of racism influenced their actions.

Policing Minister Sarah Jones acknowledged the guidance was 'wrong' and said it must be reviewed, though she also noted the need to be mindful of a history of racism in policing. Parm Sandhu, a former senior Sikh officer, rejected the two-tier accusation, arguing that officers make split-second, life-or Death decisions based on the situation, not skin colour. The fallout from the case continues to reverberate.

The National Police Chiefs Council has vowed to review the Anti-Racism Commitment, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation will scrutinise the actions of the officers at the scene. As political and public pressure mounts, the incident has laid bare deep tensions over race, policing, and trust in British institutions. For the Nowak family, the tragedy is a personal loss; for the nation, it is a painful test of how to balance equity with fairness





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Politics Southampton Riots Henry Nowak Two-Tier Policing Vickrum Digwa Bodycam Footage

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