Southampton's squad misses out on £250,000 per player bonus for promotion to Premier League after expulsion from play-off final

Southampton's squad has missed out on a potential bonus of £250,000 per player for promotion to the Premier League after being expelled from the play-off final. The fallout from the Spygate scandal set to escalate into legal action. Several players are considering their legal options after it was revealed to us that contracts include a £150,000 promotion bonus for those who have appeared in 50 per cent of matches. Anything less than 50 per cent is awarded on a pro-rata basis. There was also a one-off pool payment worth at least £2million to be shared among the group. The squad's senior leaders have discussed the matter and are said to be furious, not only because of the financial impact, but the sporting loss of the chance to play in the Premier League.

Southampton 's squad have missed out on a potential bonus of £250,000 per player for promotion to the Premier League after being expelled from the play-off final .

The fallout from the Spygate scandal set to escalate into legal action. Several players are considering their legal options after it was revealed to us that contracts include a £150,000 promotion bonus for those who have appeared in 50 per cent of matches. Anything less than 50 per cent is awarded on a pro-rata basis. There was also a one-off pool payment worth at least £2million to be shared among the group.

The squad's senior leaders have discussed the matter and are said to be furious, not only because of the financial impact, but the sporting loss of the chance to play in the Premier League. Southampton spy William Salt was caught filming at Middlesbrough's training ground. As revealed by Daily Mail Sport, incriminating text-message evidence between Saints employees, including head coach Tonda Eckert, was key to the case against them.

Boro have been reinstated to the final pending the outcome of Southampton's appeal, which will be heard on Wednesday afternoon. But should the decision to remove them from the final not be overturned, Southampton could face a class action from their own squad over a potential loss of earnings. We have been told players were unaware of the spying practice





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