Southampton defeats Blackburn Rovers to extend their winning streak and increase their chances of automatic promotion. Portsmouth's victory against Ipswich Town further enhances Southampton's prospects.

Southampton 's promotion hopes received a significant boost as they secured their sixth consecutive Championship victory, defeating Blackburn Rovers in a match where their rivals, Portsmouth, also played a helpful role. Cyle Larin's early goal, followed by a goal credited to Ryan Manning, put the FA Cup semi-finalists in a commanding position before the halftime break. Cameron Archer later added a third goal, further solidifying Southampton 's dominance. This win wasn't just about consolidating their position in the play-off spots; Portsmouth's unexpected victory against Ipswich Town, who were second in the table, meant the Saints are very much in contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League. The team, coached by Tonda Eckert, now sits fourth in the league standings, trailing Ipswich by a mere three points. The two teams are slated to play each other in their penultimate match of the regular season, making the upcoming encounter a crucial one. While Ipswich has a game in hand, the momentum is clearly with Southampton .

Blackburn Rovers, currently facing relegation concerns, are only four points above the drop zone. Despite this precarious position, they have some breathing room thanks to a five-match unbeaten run prior to their visit to St Mary's. The team has shown improvement since Michael O'Neill took over as manager at Ewood Park two months ago. However, injuries have plagued the squad, forcing O'Neill to make difficult selection choices for the second of three critical matches within six days, with a match against league leaders Coventry on the horizon. O'Neill responded to the situation by making five changes to the starting lineup, including a full debut for recent signing Nathan Redmond against his former club. For Redmond, the match marked his first league start since playing for Turkish club Besiktas almost three years prior. The match saw Blackburn struggling from the outset, their defense undone by a well-executed move by Southampton midway through the first half. Kuryu Matsuki's clever pass found Archer, who then sent in a low cross for Larin to finish, marking his fifth league goal since joining on loan from RCD Mallorca in February. Southampton extended their lead shortly before halftime with a fortunate goal, capitalizing on a mistake by Kristi Montgomery. Shea Charles's drive into the box resulted in a deflection off Sean McLoughlin's attempted clearance, which then bounced off Manning and into the Rovers' net. The second half saw a more competitive Blackburn, coming close to reducing the deficit when Ryoya Morishita hit the crossbar. At the other end, Matsuki missed a clear chance, but Archer made no mistake, securing Southampton's third goal with a composed finish.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last season and starting the current season poorly, at 21st place when Will Still was sacked as manager in November, has undergone a remarkable transformation. They are now unbeaten in 18 league and cup matches, a testament to the team's resilience and tactical adjustments. This impressive run has elevated their chances of an immediate return to the top flight. The season will include at least one trip to Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final, with the potential of culminating in promotion to the Premier League. Player ratings are based on the average of submissions from BBC Sport users after a player rating opportunity has closed. Sheffield Wednesday's point deductions from this season included 12 points for entering administration and 6 points for breaches of payment obligations. Southampton's impressive form is further emphasized by their record against Blackburn at home, having lost only one of their last 20 home league games against them. Blackburn had previously sought to complete only their third league double over Southampton. Southampton's success is also evident in midweek matches, where they remain unbeaten under Tonda Eckert, winning eight and drawing two of 10 such games. Additional facts include the involvement of Southampton's Finn Azaz in multiple goals over recent appearances and the final goal by Cameron Archer





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