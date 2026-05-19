Southampton thrown out of play-offs after spying on three Championship clubs

Southampton have been disqualified from the play-offs after admitting to spying on three clubs in the Championship season. The EFL charged them with watching training sessions of Oxford United and Ipswich Town, in addition to filming Middlesbrough as they prepared for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on 7 May.

Southampton have been thrown out of the play-offs after admitting they spied on three clubs in the Championship season. The EFL charged Saints with watching training session s of Oxford United and Ipswich Town, in addition to filming Middlesbrough as they prepared for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on 7 May.

The independent disciplinary commission also handed Southampton a four-point deduction in the Championship for next season. Middlesbrough, beaten by Southampton in the semi-final, have been reinstated and will now play Hull City for a place in the Premier League





BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southampton Play-Offs Spying EFL Middlesbrough Hull City Play-Off Semi-Final Training Session Filming Olympic Games Fifa Canada Head Coach Rockliffe Park Golf Club In-Ear Headphones Match Training Session 72 Hours Scheduled Match Play-Offs Spying EFL Middlesbrough Hull City Play-Off Semi-Final Training Session Filming Olympic Games Fifa Canada Head Coach Rockliffe Park Golf Club In-Ear Headphones Match Training Session 72 Hours Scheduled Match

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Championship play-offs: Southampton told ‘most likely scenario’ ahead of spygate decisionSouthampton are waiting to hear whether they will be removed from the Championship play-offs. Finance expert Stefan Borson reveals the 'most likely scenario' in the spygate saga.

Read more »

Southampton thrown out of Championship play-offs and face further punishmentSouthampton have been thrown out of the Championship play-offs over the Spygate scandal, with Middlesbrough taking their place in the final against Hull City.

Read more »

Southampton expelled from Championship play-offs over 'spygate' with Middlesbrough reinstatedSouthampton have been expelled from the Championship play-offs over the spygate scandal.

Read more »

Southampton sensationally expelled from Championship play offs over SpygateThe Saints have been booted out of the play-off final at Wembley - with Boro now set to face Hull City on May 23

Read more »