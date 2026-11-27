Southampton face Middlesbrough on Friday for the first time since last season's Spygate play-off semi-final, with Boro able to go top and Saints looking to close the gap.

Southampton host Middlesbrough on Friday at St Mary's in a Championship match that could shape the top of the table, with Boro able to go top with a win and Saints capable of moving to within four points of the leaders despite a four-point deduction.

The game is the first meeting between the clubs since last season's Championship play-off semi-finals, when Southampton were caught spying on Middlesbrough. The saga began when a Saints performance analyst was photographed from behind a tree and ran for five months, ending with Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert receiving a suspended ban and a 28,000 pound fine. Middlesbrough felt aggrieved for not being allowed to feature in the play-off final, while Boro suffered the heartbreak of losing at Wembley.

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Coaches address previous spying controversy

Boro boss Kim Hellberg described the 2-1 defeat in May's play-off semi-final second leg at St Mary's as one of the toughest days in his coaching career. Eckert said: I don't want to shut out the noise, we just need to know that it's coming and it's going to be electric. Hellberg said: We've moved past that one. I'm just looking forward to playing against a very good side, against a good coach, an interesting game to watch.

A Friday night game is always a nice atmosphere to play in and I'm just looking forward to a tough opponent, a tough place to go to, energetic supporters and a good side we're facing. A lot of the players were at St Mary's last time which was also quite intense. They also know that I will be on their side whatever happens.

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Both coaches arrived at their clubs in November 2025 and have enjoyed success over the past 12 months. Eckert called Hellberg to apologise over the summer. Hellberg said: We spoke and he called me. I've always been a person who wants to give people a second chance.

Hellberg apologises and moves past incident

He has also gone through some things that have been very tough for him in terms of this, which is something you don't wish anyone. I think in general for me it's overplayed. We have talked about it, everything has been sorted and now I'm looking forward to playing against a good side with a good manager and see how good we can be, and I'm really looking forward to it.

After Eckert took responsibility and apologised, both he and the club expressed a desire to move on after the backing of the Saints board and owner Dragan Solak. Some members of the Middlesbrough press have been robust and consistent in their strong criticism of Southampton and Eckert since Spygate first emerged. Eckert had walked out of media conferences during the play-off semi-final following some stern questioning of him, while a piece was published on Thursday which questioned the German's character.

Former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich defender Luke Chambers told the 72+ podcast: It's a massive game for both teams. Middlesbrough have bounced back tremendously well from the play-offs, the ups and downs, they didn't know if they were coming or going, and to go through that heartache of making the final and not getting over the line - credit to them.

It will be an electric atmosphere and there will be added needle on the pitch, especially with some of the things that happened in the games between the two sides last season when the news broke out. Southampton fan Rob Maddox said: There has been so much football since the play-off semi-final that I think both clubs are ready to get on with it now.

Fans and experts discuss upcoming match

Some might look to hype the game up as a rivalry but I think the game should be looked at as two very good footballing sides going head to head. Of course there is going to be that little bit of spice and I'm sure we'll see it in the stands, but I hope that after the game we're talking about both teams showing off what they can do on the pitch.

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Boro fan Jack McBride told BBC Radio Tees: Spygate's over and done with now but admitted there was still a feeling of bitterness within the fanbases. I've seen some back and forth which is fun and all part of being a football fan, but there's also the other side of it which is bitter, twisted and they're still going on about it in a negative way. We had our chance and we didn't take it.

Saints have had a four-point deduction, Tonda's been punished, we move on. Was it enough? Personally, I don't think that it was but we move on from it. This is a game we've all been looking to, and it was probably the first fixture that Boro and Saints fans were looking for.

I think it's going to be quite a hostile atmosphere. I think Saints will be booing constantly and Boro fans will bring the noise as much as they can. Hellberg cautioned: It's a good look for the moment but that could change quickly. Two points per game I think is a good benchmark to look for, especially at the beginning of the season.

That's more important than maybe if you're first, second or third. We have focused this week on the other two opponents and first started talking about Southampton on Thursday. I think it's the two best football sides in the league. It's two brilliant squads and two very good coaches that try to play in ways that maybe are a little bit different to what many are used to.

A win for either team gives a massive difference. It will be ten, seven or four points between them depending what the score is, which is still a quite good position for us. Southampton released content on club channels, emotionally recalling the play-off campaign and how success was ours until it wasn't before Boro got another go, followed by footage of Oli McBurnie's winner for Hull at Wembley.

Southampton-based streamer Tyrone narrates over clips of goals from this season: People talk about last season, but we're focused on this one. And now, here we are again; new hope, more reasons to believe, the same leader. We know all eyes are on us, and we're ready. The match also features two of the division's best teams going head to head, with Championship hotshots on show.