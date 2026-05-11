Southbank Centre Chairman Accused of Comparing Reform Voters to Nazi Supporters, Facing Criticism

The Southbank Centre has received backlash after a chairman compared Reform voters to Nazi supporters, with Holocaust Educational Trust and Reform Party deputy leader saying the comparison was 'disgusting'.

This news story is about a chairman of the Southbank Centre who allegedly compared Reform voters to Nazi supporters during a conversation with Susan Sontag and Kurt Vonnegut.

He went on to discuss the surge of Reform and its possible consequences, as the Reform councillor Glenn Gibbins faced backlash for his tweets. Holocaust Educational Trust CEO Karen Pollock criticized his comparison, while other people expressed solidarity with the filmmaker Misan Harriman.

Finally, Robert Jenrick of Reform called the comparison 'disgusting.

' The Southbank Centre issued a statement condemning all forms of anti-Semitism, hatred, and discrimination





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southbank Centre Misan Harriman Holocaust Educational Trust Nazi Supporters Human Behavior Anti-Semitism Reform Party Calculationary Error £10Million Arts Council England Karen Pollock Tax Justice UK Matt D'ancona

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