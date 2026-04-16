Southern Europe Sees Tourism Surge Amidst Middle Eastern Conflict and Jet Fuel Fears

Spain and Portugal are anticipating a significant influx of tourists as travelers avoid war-torn Middle Eastern destinations, while concerns over jet fuel shortages intensify. This shift has led to a notable increase in bookings and hotel searches for these southern European countries, even as airlines grapple with soaring fuel prices and potential disruptions.

Spain and Portugal are experiencing a significant upswing in tourism as travelers reroute from conflict-affected regions in the Middle East, coinciding with escalating concerns over jet fuel supply stability. Data from the digital travel marketing platform Sojern reveals a substantial 32 percent year-on-year increase in summer flight bookings to Spain , accompanied by a 28 percent rise in hotel searches.

Portugal has also witnessed a robust surge, with flight bookings climbing by 21 percent and hotel searches up by 16 percent, indicating heightened interest for both late spring and the upcoming summer season. Travel intelligence firm Mabrian has identified a clear trend of tourists diverting from Middle Eastern destinations towards the southern Mediterranean. Eastern Mediterranean locales such as Cyprus, which recently experienced a drone incident impacting a UK base, have seen a wave of cancellations, with demand also declining for popular destinations like Turkey, Greece, and Egypt. This shift occurs as European authorities are actively developing contingency measures to address a potential jet fuel crisis, following warnings from airlines about possible shortages in the coming weeks attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Iran war. Flight prices have notably escalated in recent weeks, particularly after the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, fueling apprehension about widespread cancellations and grounded aircraft should the conflict escalate further. EasyJet has recently cautioned about a larger first-half loss due to the surge in jet fuel prices, with forward bookings also showing a lag and overall summer flight interest lower than the previous year. The war has driven jet fuel prices to dramatic heights, with some instances reaching up to $200 per barrel, significantly disrupting the aviation industry and compelling airlines to scale back their expansion plans. The International Air Transport Association reported that the average global jet fuel cost stood at $198 per barrel last week, a stark contrast to the $99 per barrel recorded in late February when the conflict began. Concurrently, families with young children have faced considerable disruption, being stranded abroad due to the new Entry/Exit System (EES). This system mandates the capture of biometric data, including fingerprints and photographs, for travelers entering the Schengen area from third-party countries like the UK. The EES also involves further checks upon departure, which can result in lengthy queues at passport control, sometimes causing passengers to miss their flights as they have already departed. This has led to widespread delays and cancellations across Europe over the weekend, with significant queues reported at destinations such as Geneva, Lisbon, and Malta. On Monday, travelers in Brussels and Amsterdam experienced waits of up to two hours. Despite these EES-related concerns, the Spanish tourism industry, represented by Exceltur, has acknowledged an increase in bookings driven by the current geopolitical climate. Vice president Oscar Perelli commented that summer holidays are typically planned months in advance, implying a strong influence of current events on travel decisions. The response from global airlines to these rising jet fuel prices has been varied. Aegean Airlines anticipates a significant impact on its upcoming financial results due to suspended Middle Eastern flights and increased fuel costs. AirAsia X has reduced flights by 10 percent across its group and implemented a fuel surcharge of approximately 20 percent. Air France-KLM intends to raise long-haul ticket prices to offset soaring fuel expenses, with cabin fares expected to increase by €50 per round trip. Air India is revising its fuel surcharge structure, moving from a flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based system, as international route surcharges are insufficient to cover the exponential rise in jet fuel prices. Air New Zealand announced a reduction in flights through May and June, along with fare hikes, having been an early adopter of broad price increases following the onset of the war. India's Akasa Air is introducing a fuel surcharge for both domestic and international flights, ranging from 199 to 1,300 Indian rupees





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