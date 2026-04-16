Southern Europe Tourism Booms Amidst Middle East Conflict and Fuel Crisis

Spain and Portugal are set to benefit from a significant tourism influx as travelers divert from war-torn Middle Eastern destinations and grapple with rising jet fuel prices and potential shortages, impacting European travel plans.

Spain and Portugal are experiencing an anticipated surge in tourism as a significant number of travelers opt to avoid destinations affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This shift in travel preferences is further amplified by escalating concerns over potential jet fuel shortages. Digital travel marketing platform Sojern reports a remarkable 32 percent year-on-year increase in summer flight bookings to Spain , accompanied by a 28 percent rise in hotel searches. Similarly, Portugal has witnessed a 21 percent uptick in flight bookings and a 16 percent increase in hotel searches, indicating a widespread growing interest for late spring and summer vacations in both nations.

Travel data firm Mabrian has observed a clear trend of tourists redirecting their bookings away from Middle Eastern countries towards the southern Mediterranean region. Eastern Mediterranean destinations, including Cyprus, which recently experienced a drone incident near a UK base, have seen a considerable number of cancellations. Demand has also reportedly declined for popular tourist spots like Turkey, Greece, and Egypt.

This migratory pattern in tourism comes at a critical juncture as European officials are actively developing emergency strategies to address a potential jet fuel crisis. Airlines have issued warnings of possible shortages within weeks, attributing the risk to the ongoing war. Flight prices have escalated significantly in recent weeks, particularly following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, fueling apprehension about widespread cancellations and grounded aircraft should the conflict persist.

Adding to the industry's challenges, easyJet has cautioned of a larger first-half loss due to the surge in jet fuel prices, while forward bookings have also shown signs of weakness, with summer flight interest lagging behind last year. The war has been a primary driver of soaring jet fuel prices, with costs doubling in recent weeks to approximately $200 per barrel from around $99 in late February when the conflict commenced, as reported by the International Air Transport Association. These price hikes have destabilized the aviation industry, compelling airlines to scale back their expansion plans.

Concurrently, families with young children are facing unprecedented difficulties, with some being stranded abroad due to the implementation of the new Entry/Exit System (EES). This system mandates that travelers from third-party countries, including the UK, must provide fingerprints and have their photographs taken upon entering the Schengen area. The process, which includes further checks upon departure that can lead to lengthy queues, has resulted in some travelers missing their flights. Passengers traversing Europe have encountered delays and cancellations over the past weekend, with extended waiting times observed at popular destinations such as Geneva, Lisbon, and Malta. On Monday, similar lengthy queues were reported in Brussels and Amsterdam.

Despite these logistical challenges, Spain's tourism industry group Exceltur has acknowledged an increase in bookings to the country, attributing it to the prevailing geopolitical situation. Oscar Perelli, the vice president of Exceltur, commented on the long-term planning nature of summer holidays, suggesting that the current trends reflect a strategic response to global events.

The impact of these global events on airlines is varied. Aegean Airlines anticipates a significant effect on its upcoming financial results due to suspended Middle East flights and increased fuel prices. AirAsia X has reduced its flight capacity by 10 percent across its group and implemented a fuel surcharge of approximately 20 percent. Air France-KLM plans to raise long-haul ticket prices by €50 per round trip to offset rising fuel costs. Air India is revising its fuel surcharge model from a flat domestic rate to a distance-based system, acknowledging that international surcharges do not adequately cover the exponential rise in jet fuel expenses. Air New Zealand has announced a reduction in flights and fare increases for May and June, having been among the first to confirm price adjustments. India's Akasa Air is introducing a fuel surcharge for both domestic and international flights, ranging from 199 to 1,300 Indian rupees.





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