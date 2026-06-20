Southern Health Trust Transfers Maternity Patients to Craigavon Amid Staffing Shortfalls

A sudden staffing shortage at the Daisy Hill maternity site has led to a temporary transfer of patients to the Craigavon Area Hospital, sparking concern among staff and the community.

The Southern Health Trust has announced that it will transfer a limited number of its maternity patients from the Daisy Hill site to the Craigavon Area Hospital over the coming weekend due to a sudden shortage of staff in the obstetrics and gynaecology department.

This unexpected staffing gap means that the Daisy Hill facility will not be able to offer the same level of care for expectant mothers and patients requiring gynaecological services during that period. In order to maintain continuity and safety, all obstetric and gynaecology care will be temporarily redirected to Craigavon, where the existing staff and resources can accommodate these patients.

The decision follows a request for additional support from staff and the local health board, as well as a review of the current workforce situation within the Daisy Hill maternity services. The trust confirmed that this transfer does not affect emergency services or surgical care, and that all routine appointments and treatments will proceed as usual at the new location.

Pregnant women who need information or wish to discuss the change are encouraged to contact the Maternity Assessment Unit at the Craigavon Area Hospital by calling 028 3756 1830. Community reactions to the temporary move have been mixed, with several local representatives expressing concern over the implications for both patients and staff. A DUP assembly member highlighted that midwives and mothers deserve better conditions and resources and called for clearer communication and measures to prevent a recurrence.

Similarly, a colleague from the SDLP criticised the lack of preparedness and called for assurances that the trust will not repeat such a disruption. The trust's spokesperson apologised for any worry caused, noting that the initiative is part of its broader plan to manage staffing pressures throughout its network.

The matter has prompted a broader discussion about workforce sustainability in the Irish health sector, with many stakeholders pointing out that health trusts across the region face ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel for obstetric and gynaecology roles. In response, the Southern Health Trust has reaffirmed its commitment to invest in training and recruitment programmes. The leadership team has pledged to engage with the Department of Health to secure additional resources and policy support.

Patients and families who have been affected by the temporary change are told that the transfer will be carefully managed to ensure minimal disruption. Senior staff at both Daisy Hill and Craigavon will conduct joint briefings to update patients on the transfer procedure, including travel arrangements and the expected duration of the temporary relocation. The trust is also exploring technology solutions such as telehealth consultations to reduce the need for physical transfer in the future when possible.

This move is viewed as a precautionary step to guarantee safety and quality of care during a period when a shortage in staff could jeopardise patient outcomes. Healthcare experts suggest that proactive management of staff levels is crucial for maintaining service stability, especially in high-need areas such as maternity care.

Moving forward, the Southern Health Trust plans to evaluate the impact of this temporary transfer on patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, as well as to develop long-term strategies to strengthen workforce resilience in the region





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Maternity Services Staffing Crisis Hospital Transfer Southern Health Trust Craigavon Area Hospital

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