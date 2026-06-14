Southport Gents Club Divides Opinion Ahead of Council Decision

A Southport gentlemen's club is facing a council decision on whether to grant it a Sexual Entertainment Venue (SEV) licence, sparking strong opinions in the local community.

A Southport gentlemen's club is already dividing opinion ahead of a council decision on whether it should be granted a Sexual Entertainment Venue (SEV) licence.

The venue markets itself as a gentlemen's club located close to the town centre and nearby hotels. On its website, the business describes itself as a hotspot among gentlemen's and strip clubs, offering upscale, discreet adult entertainment in an intimate setting.

The website states: Eccentric caters for everyone from discerning gentlemen to the high city roller while you're visiting the town for business or private reasons, treating yourself to an evening of sensual entertainment, or planning a golf trip, corporate function or special party. While the venue has traded as a gentlemen's club for several years, an SEV licence is the specific legal permission required for premises offering live sexual entertainment, such as lap dancing and striptease performances.

Councillors will decide whether to grant, refuse or impose conditions on the licence. The application has already become a hot topic locally, with strong views being expressed before the committee has made its decision. John Boye said: The main priority has to be the non-exploitation of the employees if it does go ahead. Apart from that, it has as much interest to me as a golf shop.

Tiffany Mahoney added: I don't see the problem. We have had strip clubs on Coronation Walk before, so it's nothing new. If you don't want to see it, don't visit it. It's simple.

Emma Howard wrote: New business for the town. Great news, in my opinion, and Philip Brooke said: I'd rather have a Greggs





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Southport Gentlemen's Club SEV Licence Council Decision Local Opinion

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