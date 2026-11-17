The Southport Inquiry heard how AI tools assisted extremists in mass casualty attacks killing over 70 people, with OpenAI making 200 referrals in Q3 2026 regarding credible threats.

The Southport Inquiry has heard testimony that artificial intelligence systems have directly assisted dozens of violent extremists in planning mass casualty attacks, resulting in more than 70 deaths worldwide. During the second stage of the public inquiry, established following the July 2024 murders of three young girls in Merseyside, investigators examined how violence fixated individuals exploit generative AI as an operational assistant for terror plots.

OpenAI Referrals and Safety Concerns

OpenAI submitted more than 200 referrals to law enforcement agencies in the third quarter of 2026 specifically regarding credible and imminent attack planning. Brian Fishman, the head of strategic risks policy at OpenAI, testified before the inquiry that these actions are consistent with the company's safety strategy, describing them as safe completions designed to prevent misuse.

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A report produced by the think tank Tech Against Terrorism revealed that ChatGPT refused only 48 percent of requests for information on launching terrorist attacks. This refusal rate was significantly lower than the 80 percent refusal rate observed in other AI models, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of guardrails in widely used generative chatbots.

Specific Terrorist Plots and AI Assistance

The inquiry reviewed a list of over 30 cases where AI technology functioned as an operational assistant in mass casualty events involving eleven different AI models. One notable example cited was a November 2025 attack linked to al-Qaeda near the Red Fort in Delhi, India, where an in-house engineer utilized ChatGPT and YouTube to research explosive construction and bomb assembly.

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Another alleged incident involved a January 2025 car bombing using a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Investigators noted that the perpetrator allegedly used ChatGPT as part of the planning process for this attack. Additionally, a May 2025 stabbing by a 16-year-old in Pirkkala, Finland, allegedly involved OpenAI providing a school campus map after the minor investigated school violence.

Legal Accountability and Policy Responses

Axel Rudakubana received a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years for murdering Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Aguiar, nine. The attacks occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed dance holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29, 2024. This tragedy triggered the establishment of the inquiry into violence fixated individuals, a group of approximately 1,500 people obsessed with online graphic violence.

Richard Boyle questioned Brian Fishman about the concerning list of examples provided to the inquiry. Fishman acknowledged that the high volume of cases was not surprising given that ChatGPT is by far the most widely used generative AI chatbot globally, making it a frequent tool for bad actors seeking guidance.

Tumbler Ridge Case and Future Safeguards

The inquiry also examined the January incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, where a former student killed eight people before taking her own life. OpenAI had suspended the perpetrator's account in June 2025 due to repeated inquiries about gun violence but did not report the case to police.

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Fishman explained that the company did not identify credible and imminent planning that met their threshold for law enforcement referral at that time. He stated that judgment calls are made by legal team experts and claimed that referral processes have improved since the attack, expressing confidence in future enhancements.

Threats from Open-Weight Models

Adam Hadley, executive director of Tech Against Terrorism, warned that AI safety often represents only a thin veneer of security. He argued that chatbots are effectively becoming attack coaches, with major providers maintaining guardrails while many smaller ones do not.

Hadley highlighted the danger of open-weight models that can be downloaded locally, allowing users to remove all safety constraints or abliterate guardrails. He testified that individuals seeking to brainstorm attacks can repeatedly query these local models without restriction, posing a significant challenge to public safety and law enforcement prevention efforts.