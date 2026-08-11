Southwater One lit for Remembrance as South West holds services and parades

Southwater One in Telford will be illuminated for Remembrance, alongside civic events and community commemorations, as thousands across the South West mark the occasion with services, parades and wreath-laying.

Southwater One in Telford will be illuminated for Remembrance as communities across the borough honour the courage, service and sacrifice of Armed Forces personnel. The landmark building will be lit from sunset on Friday 6 November through to Armistice Day, acting as a visible tribute in the town centre.

The illumination is part of a wider programme of Remembrance activity across Telford and Wrekin. This includes civic events hosted by Telford and Wrekin Council and services, parades and acts of remembrance organised by Town and Parish Councils, churches and local organisations. Telford and Wrekin has strong and proud connections with the Armed Forces community. Remembrance provides an opportunity to honour those who have served, those serving today and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Also read Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events across Leeds and Yorkshire

Southwater One Illuminated For Remembrance

Throughout the year the Council also cares for war memorials across the borough, and ahead of this year's commemorations teams have carried out sensitive maintenance at memorial sites. The Council's first civic event will be the Mayor's Festival of Remembrance at St George's Church on Sunday 8 November. Starting at 7pm, it will bring residents together for an evening of reflection, music and remembrance.

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On Armistice Day, Wednesday 11 November, the Council's annual Wreath Laying Service will take place at the Town Park War Memorial from 10.30am. The national two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, and the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Council's Facebook page for residents unable to attend in person. Local communities across the borough will also hold their own commemorations.

Services and parades are planned in Dawley, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates, Wellington, Lawley, Donnington, Muxton, Aqueduct, Edgmond, Waters Upton and Kynnersley, alongside further events around Armistice Day. A Council spokesperson said lighting Southwater One is a simple but powerful way to show respect and remember the courage, service and sacrifice of all who have served in the Armed Forces.

Telford Council Hosts Civic Remembrance Events

They said Telford and Wrekin has strong and proud connections with the Armed Forces community, and Remembrance is an opportunity to pause, reflect and honour those who served in past conflicts, those serving today and above all those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The spokesperson added that the light-up will sit alongside services, parades and commemorations across the borough.

Whether people attend a large civic event or gather at their local war memorial, every act of remembrance helps ensure their service, sacrifice and legacy are never forgotten. Across the South West, thousands turned out to honour the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday. People in Devon, Cornwall and the Channel Islands fell silent for two minutes at 11:00 GMT, joining the rest of the UK in paying respects to those who died in past conflicts.

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Remembrance Sunday Services Across The South West

Parades and marches were held, with representatives of the armed forces laying wreaths of poppies. In Plymouth, hundreds lined the Hoe as the Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Revd Dr Mike Harris, led a service at the Royal Naval Memorial. Leading the Act of Remembrance, he said: Let us remember before God, with thanksgiving and commend to his sure keeping those who courageously gave their lives in war to defend this land and Commonwealth.

Those who we knew and whose memory we treasure and all who have lived and died in the cause of justice, freedom and peace. Ahead of the service, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Devon laid a wreath on behalf of his Majesty the King, while the Lord Mayor paid respect on behalf of the people of Plymouth. Nearby in Ivybridge, hundreds gathered in the town centre to pay their respects.

In Exeter, crowds lined the streets as a marching band and parade made its way through the city centre. Members of the public then gathered with military contingents at the City War Memorial in Northernhay Gardens, where a service was held and wreaths were laid. In Guernsey, islanders lined the streets to watch a parade from the fire station down to the war memorial in St Peter Port.

Several hundred people welcomed the marchers, who included veterans, active service members, cadets and members of St John's Ambulance.