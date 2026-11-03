Southwest Flooding: Evacuations and Rescues in Arizona Colorado

Flash flooding and mandatory evacuations hit the Southwest as heavy rains cause historic river levels in Colorado and widespread rescues in Arizona.

Massive rainfall triggered widespread flash flooding and mandatory evacuations across the Southwest on Sunday. Weary residents in the normally arid region faced another drenching event as rivers swelled to critical levels in Colorado and Arizona. Emergency crews conducted numerous rescues while communities prepared for potential catastrophic damage.

Colorado Towns Brace For Historic Flood Levels

Residents of Pagosa Springs, a southwestern Colorado town with a population of more than 2,000, braced for its main river to rise to historic levels. Located in the Rockies near ski resorts and known for its hot springs, the town faced severe threats from the San Juan River. Town officials warned via a Facebook post of potentially catastrophic flooding as the river was forecast to crest at more than 20 feet late on Sunday night.

Also read Telford and Wrekin Council Prepares for Winter with Enhanced Safety Measures

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office provided context in a separate post, noting that during the devastating 1911 flood, the San Juan River crested at approximately 17.8 feet. This historical data highlighted the severity of the current event, which threatened to surpass the water levels that wiped out most of the town during that earlier disaster. Officials labeled the current situation a potentially catastrophic flood event requiring immediate attention from all residents.

Pagosa Springs officials urged anyone in low-lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo, and Piedra rivers to head to designated shelters at a local church. Authorities advised residents not to wait to leave their homes, warning that emergency crews might be extremely limited during the worst of the storm. The highway entering the town was closed to inbound traffic, and residents were told to avoid contact with the river due to sewage discharge.

Advertisement

Katie German, owner and chef of Bruin Coffee in Pagosa Springs, reported that downtown had been evacuated and street flooding was widespread. She expressed deep concern about the single bridge into town washing out, which would prevent trucks carrying food and fuel from reaching the community. Town officials had lifted an evacuation order just the previous week, only to reimpose it on Saturday night as forecasts for the San Juan cresting at 21 feet became clear.

Widespread Evacuations Order In Arizona Communities

Communities across Arizona issued mandatory evacuations as flood waters rose rapidly. In the tourist destination of Sedona, officials ordered residents near Oak Creek to leave immediately as multiple people were trapped in their homes. Nearby Yavapai County and the community of Camp Verde issued similar evacuation orders for residents living near swollen rivers and creeks. These areas faced immediate threats from rising water levels and dangerous currents.

More than 100 miles southeast of Sedona, officials in Gila County ordered the total evacuation of Gisela, a small community of several hundred residents along Tonto Creek. The scale of the emergency was evident as flood waters overpowered infrastructure and stranded residents. The situation required swift action from local authorities to ensure the safety of all individuals in vulnerable areas.

Flooding closed several bridges across the region due to fears that they might be washed away. In Tucson, some 230 miles south of Sedona, wet conditions produced flash floods and swift boat rescues. Members of the Tucson Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team pulled a woman from her car after it became stuck in a flooded wash. Another man was seen using a bottle to collect and dump rainwater from inside his vehicle after getting stuck on a flooded street.

Meteorologists Warn Of Prolonged Wet Conditions

Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, described the intensity of the storm. He stated that the region was receiving two or three months of rain in a span of just a couple of days. The latest round of soaking rains started on Saturday evening and was expected to saturate the area through Monday. The weather service estimated as much as 4 inches of rain could fall across the region.

Advertisement

This deluge was fueled by a series of Pacific storm systems moving through the area. The weather service issued flood warnings and watches for nearly all of Arizona and parts of southern Utah, southwestern Colorado, and western New Mexico. The alerts also extended to part of southern Nevada, covering the sparsely populated Four Corners region where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet.

The weather service office for Salt Lake City noted that previous storms could contribute to excessive rain runoff during the latest downpours. This was especially true in Washington County, Utah, and near Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks. A weather service statement warned that flood-prone areas would likely become inundated at times, and backcountry roads would become impassable from this excessive runoff.

Emergency Response And Road Closures Continue

Emergency crews carried out at least 16 river rescues across Pima County by 3pm on Sunday. Rising floodwaters overwhelmed roads and left many motorists stranded throughout the county. The Pima County Sheriff's Office reported that so many roads had been closed that authorities were unable to provide a complete list. Drivers were warned not to attempt to cross flooded streets.

Authorities reminded the community of the phrase, Turn Around, Don't Drown, emphasizing the dangers of driving through high water. Coronado National Forest posted video of flooding in the Sabino Dam and Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Many roads were turned into rivers as waters flowed, leading to several closed highways in Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office in Arizona posted video of flooding in Black Canyon City, illustrating the widespread nature of the crisis. A raging river flowing through Sedona was seen with levels almost as high as the bridge itself. These visual records highlight the extreme conditions that emergency responders are navigating as the storm system continues to impact the Southwest.