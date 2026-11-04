Soy Isoflavones and Bean Products Lower CKD Risk in Large Chinese Study

A new cross-sectional study of 27,000 adults links higher soy isoflavone intake to significantly reduced chronic kidney disease odds, offering key dietary insights for kidney health.

A comprehensive cross-sectional study published in the Nutrition Journal has identified a significant association between higher consumption of soy isoflavones and bean products and a reduced risk of chronic kidney disease. Researchers analyzed dietary data from more than 27,000 adults, revealing that those with the highest intake of soy isoflavones had 30% lower odds of developing the condition compared to those with the lowest intake. This large-scale investigation provides some of the most robust evidence to date regarding the protective effects of plant-based compounds on renal health in human populations.

Study Design and Participant Demographics

The research was conducted using data from the Northeast China Biobank (NEC-Biobank) study, which originally recruited 36,376 adults between July 2018 and December 2019. Participants were drawn from four provinces and regions: Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, and Inner Mongolia. To ensure data integrity, the researchers excluded individuals with missing data, cancer diagnoses, implausible calorie intake, extreme values, or self-reported chronic kidney disease at baseline. This rigorous screening process resulted in a final analytical cohort of 27,003 adults, comprising nearly 65% women, with the majority of participants aged above 50 years.

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To capture detailed dietary habits, participants completed a validated 110-item Food Frequency Questionnaire focused on the previous year. The study team utilized the sixth edition of China's food composition database to adjust dietary estimates for total calorie intake. Beans were categorized to include mung beans, soybeans, snap beans, and bean sprouts. Bean products covered items such as dried tofu, soy milk, and tofu pudding. The analysis grouped participants into quartiles based on their combined and individual intake levels to facilitate statistical comparison.

Dietary Intake and Kidney Function Metrics

Chronic kidney disease classification in this study relied on specific clinical markers. Participants were identified as having chronic kidney disease if they presented with an estimated glomerular filtration rate below 60 mL/min/1.73 m² or if they exhibited proteinuria. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was calculated using the 2021 Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Blood samples were utilized to measure serum creatinine and glucose levels, while urine samples were collected to detect protein, red blood cells, and occult blood, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of renal function.

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Among the final cohort, 900 individuals, representing 3.3% of the total, were identified as having chronic kidney disease. The analysis adjusted for a wide array of confounding variables, including age, sex, ethnicity, body mass index, comorbidities, smoking habits, alcohol intake, education, income, physical activity, and overall dietary patterns. These adjustments were critical to isolating the specific impact of soy isoflavone and bean product consumption on kidney health outcomes without the distortion of other lifestyle or demographic factors.

Key Statistical Findings on Kidney Disease Risk

The results indicated that each standard deviation increase in bean product intake was associated with a 15% lower odds of chronic kidney disease. When looking at combined bean and bean product intake, participants in the highest quartile group had 33% lower odds of having chronic kidney disease compared to those in the lowest quartile group. For bean products alone, the risk reduction was even more pronounced, with a 37% lower odds observed in the highest intake group. Interestingly, plain bean intake showed no significant association with the disease in the initial models, highlighting the importance of processed soy forms.

Those with the highest soy isoflavone intake demonstrated a 30% lower odds of the disease compared to the lowest intake group. These individuals tended to be older women with lower incomes and less formal education. Despite having a greater prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, they reported lower rates of drinking and smoking. Their dietary profile also included lower carbohydrate and total calorie intake, with higher overall protein and fat intake, and lower serum uric acid levels, although fasting blood glucose levels were higher.

Robustness Checks and Clinical Implications

The researchers conducted several sensitivity analyses to validate their findings and rule out potential biases. They excluded participants younger than 40 years and those with recent dietary changes to ensure stable habits were being measured. The models were further adjusted for red meat, protein, and sodium intake, as well as hyperuricemia diagnosis, to account for other dietary factors that could influence kidney health. The National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative guidelines were applied in a separate analysis to assess the findings under alternative diagnostic criteria, confirming the consistency of the results.

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Laboratory research has previously identified compounds in beans and soy that may help limit inflammation and oxidative damage in the kidneys. However, whether eating these foods offers similar benefits in humans has remained an open question due to limited evidence from large population studies. Earlier epidemiological research focused mainly on rural Chinese populations, and large studies examining soy isoflavones separately have been scarce. These findings provide a stronger foundation for future research into dietary approaches to kidney health and may help guide clinical recommendations for patients at risk of renal decline.