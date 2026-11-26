SpaceX receives FCC approval for Starmind constellation to host orbital data centers, facing environmental and astronomical pushback while aiming for 2033 launch targets.

The Trump administration has formally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites as a foundational step in constructing massive data centers in outer space. This landmark decision comes from the US Federal Communications Commission ( FCC), which approved the Starmind constellation for processing vast quantities of data to be utilized on Earth.

FCC Approvals and Super Intelligence Goals

FCC chairman Brendan Carr explicitly linked this regulatory approval to the national interest in maintaining technological supremacy, stating that America is leading the world into what he termed the 'era of super intelligence'. He emphasized that these orbital data centers are essential infrastructure for sustaining the United States leadership in super intelligence, effectively turning space into a hub for artificial intelligence processing.

Also read FCC Approves SpaceX OneWeb 1M Satellite Constellation With Waiver Delay

The approval grants SpaceX significant latitude to operate, but it is not without strict operational milestones. The company is mandated to begin deploying its satellites no later than November 2033. Furthermore, the license requires that 10 percent of the total one-million-satellite constellation, equating to 100,000 units, be fully deployed by November 2035. The remaining 50 percent of the total capacity must be operational by November 2038.

Competitive Landscape and Technological Partnerships

SpaceX is not the sole entity racing to establish orbital computing infrastructure, as tech giants and startups alike seek to capitalize on the limitless solar energy available in space to alleviate pressure on terrestrial power grids. Google is advancing a project codenamed 'Suncatcher', while Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has submitted applications for its 'Project Sunrise'. Additionally, startups like Starcloud successfully operated a GPU aboard a satellite in late 2025, demonstrating the viability of on-orbit computing.

Advertisement

SpaceX holds a distinct advantage through its ownership of launch vehicles that have completed hundreds of missions, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of deployment. The company has secured a critical partnership with Nvidia to supply its latest-generation Vera Rubin processors, which are specifically engineered to function in the harsh environment of space. Elon Musk has indicated a desire to launch the first Starmind satellite as early as next year, with broader ramp-ups expected in 2028.

Environmental and Astronomical Backlash

The decision has provoked fierce criticism from environmental and scientific communities who argue that the environmental impact has not been adequately assessed. Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, condemned the move as reckless, warning that allowing one million orbiting data centers without environmental review could catastrophically degrade the atmosphere through pollution and debris.

Jan Hasselman, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, stressed that drastically expanding satellite presence directly impacts everyday lives and the future of the planet. The American Astronomical Society expressed dismay at the FCC's ruling, noting that the proposed constellation would undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities. They warned that larger and more numerous satellites would appear as extremely bright objects, obstructing the view of the night sky for astronomers and the public alike.

Technical Hurdles and Operational Challenges

Beyond regulatory and environmental concerns, engineers face significant technical obstacles to making orbital data centers viable. Key challenges include ensuring processors can withstand high levels of radiation, extreme temperature fluctuations, and potential damage from space debris and micrometeorites. Most proposed architectures involve constellations in low Earth orbit communicating with each other to form a reliable network.

Advertisement

The Starmind system is designed to integrate with SpaceX's existing Starlink satellite internet network, relaying processed data back to Earth via these links. While competitors plan to use laser communications for direct data transfer, SpaceX's integration with its current infrastructure offers a potential pathway to rapid scaling. However, experts caution that the sheer volume of satellites could create unprecedented challenges for both astronomical observation and long-term orbital sustainability.