SpaceX Prepares for Historic IPO as Elon Musk Nears Trillionaire Status

SpaceX is set to launch the highest-value stock listing in history, raising 75 billion dollars and valuing the company at 1.8 trillion dollars, while Elon Musk maintains dominant control.

SpaceX is preparing for a monumental shift in its corporate structure as it transitions from a private venture to a publicly traded entity. In a move that is expected to shatter previous financial records, the company has successfully raised 75 billion dollars from various financial institutions prior to its official debut on the stock market this Friday.

According to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the shares were priced at 135 dollars each, which positions the estimated initial market value of the aerospace and artificial intelligence giant at nearly 1.8 trillion dollars. This valuation is staggering, suggesting that if the opening trade maintains or exceeds this price point, SpaceX will instantly rank among the most valuable public companies globally.

The anticipation surrounding the launch is palpable, with both institutional investment funds and retail investors eager to secure a stake in the company. Analysts from major firms, including the brokerage Oppenheimer, have already suggested that the shares could trade well above the initial estimate, reflecting the immense confidence in the company's long-term vision for space exploration and AI integration. The financial implications for chief executive Elon Musk are unprecedented.

Given the projected valuation of the firm, Musk is on the verge of becoming the first trillionaire in human history. While he is already recognized as the wealthiest individual on the planet, the transition of SpaceX to the public market would elevate his net worth to a level previously unseen in the global economy.

However, the actual market value of the shares will fluctuate based on the volume of stock available for sale and the intensity of investor demand. The listing on the technology-focused Nasdaq index is not merely a financial event for SpaceX but is also being viewed as a critical bellwether for other high-valuation private companies.

Firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which have valuations approaching the trillion-dollar mark, are being closely watched to see if the SpaceX listing paves the way for similar public offerings in the AI and deep-tech sectors. The auction-style mechanism of the open market will ultimately determine the final public price, serving as a real-time valuation of Musk's ambitions in the cosmos.

Despite the increased transparency and regulatory scrutiny that comes with being a public company, Elon Musk has engineered a governance structure that ensures his absolute authority remains intact. Through a strategic combination of Class A and Class B shares, Musk will retain approximately 40 percent of the total equity while wielding a commanding 84 percent of the voting power.

This arrangement allows him to maintain a lock on control that far exceeds the grip other tech leaders have on their companies. For comparison, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta holds a similar dual-class share structure, yet his voting control is limited to roughly 60 percent. The extreme concentration of power in Musk's hands means that SpaceX may not even be required to appoint independent directors to its board.

This absence of independent oversight ensures that business decisions, including executive compensation and the acquisition of other entities, remain entirely under his discretion. The integration of SpaceX into the broader ecosystem of Musk's ventures is already evident. The company has previously absorbed xAI, a startup that in turn acquired the social media platform X in 2025, following Musk's initial purchase of the site formerly known as Twitter in 2022.

This interlocking network of companies creates a synergy between space logistics, artificial intelligence, and global communications. By maintaining nearly total control over SpaceX even after its IPO, Musk can continue to facilitate deals between his various business interests without the friction of shareholder interference or board objections.

The sheer scale of this operation, combined with the astronomical valuation of the upcoming listing, signals a new era of corporate power where a single individual can command a public entity of trillion-dollar proportions while retaining the autonomy of a private owner





BBCTech / 🏆 81. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Elon Musk IPO Nasdaq Trillionaire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk slammed for 'driving unrest' after Belfast stabbingA senior Labour Party official has claimed families are being put 'at risk' by comments made on social media following Monday night's stabbing

Read more »

Elon Musk Condemned For Trying To 'Whip Up Unrest' In UK After Belfast Knife AttackThe X owner shared lists of where protests could take place.

Read more »

Elon Musk slammed for 'driving unrest' after Belfast stabbingLabour Party chairwoman Anna Turley says social media platforms are 'playing a role in driving' the unrest following the Belfast stabbing

Read more »

Elon Musk 'driving unrest' after Belfast knife attack, says MPSocial media platforms are 'playing a role in driving' unrest following the Belfast stabbing, Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley has said, accusing Elon Musk of being a 'bad faith actor' stoking divisions on X

Read more »