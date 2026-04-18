Spacious Cuckoos Nest Cottage Praised for Group Stays and Excellent Amenities

Visitors hail Cuckoos Nest, a five-bedroom holiday cottage in Tosside, Yorkshire, as an ideal destination for large groups and families, commending its spacious interiors, comfortable accommodations, and exceptional on-site facilities including a swimming pool and games room.

A charming, interconnected five-bedroom holiday property known as Cuckoos Nest, capable of accommodating up to ten guests, has garnered enthusiastic reviews from visitors who describe it as both spacious and comfortable. Many have expressed their strong recommendation for large group gatherings, highlighting its suitability for families and friends.

Nestled in Tosside, a picturesque location near Settle in Yorkshire, Cuckoos Nest boasts an enviable setting with proximity to the renowned Yorkshire Dales National Park and the Forest of Bowland, offering guests ample opportunities for exploration and outdoor pursuits. The accommodation comprises two distinct cottages, thoughtfully linked by internal doors, creating an ideal arrangement for extended families or groups desiring both communal space and a degree of separation. According to holidaycottages.co.uk, both cottages are unified by a contemporary interior design. One cottage offers sleeping arrangements for four, while the larger one accommodates six. The properties are secluded, accessed via a half-mile private road, and surrounded by serene farmland that invites pleasant walks. Each cottage is appointed with a ground-floor lounge featuring a gas fire and television, alongside a combined kitchen and dining area. The smaller cottage contains two first-floor bedrooms, one double and one twin, served by a bathroom equipped with a shower over the bath and a WC. The second, larger cottage features three first-floor bedrooms: one double and two twin rooms, also with a bathroom that includes a shower over the bath and a WC. Beyond the interior, guests can enjoy private patios for each cottage, complete with barbecue facilities and dining areas. The amenities extend to a shared indoor swimming pool, available for private booking slots, and a dedicated games room. This recreational space is outfitted with tennis and football tables, as well as pool and full-sized snooker tables. For those seeking further outdoor activity, there is also an outdoor tennis court and a football field. The interconnected property has been celebrated by visitors as the perfect setting for a memorable family holiday. It is available for booking through holidaycottages.co.uk. Pricing for a three-night stay in May begins at £1,094, which translates to approximately £36 per person per night when the property is fully occupied by ten guests. For those planning a visit in June, three-night breaks start from £1,509, with July stays commencing at £1,752. For alternative holiday options, Park Dean offers caravan breaks designed for larger groups, while Sykes Cottages provides a selection of log cabin stays across the county for those preferring a cabin experience. Returning to Cuckoos Nest, visitor feedback consistently praises its “beautiful property” status, with the swimming pool and games facilities particularly singled out for their appeal and enjoyment, especially among varied age groups within families. One guest shared their delight, stating: “We had such a lovely trip away at the Cuckoos Nest. It was well equipped with everything we needed, clean and spacious. The games room and swimming pool made the stay especially with a variety of age groups within the family. Would stay again and recommend others booking this great cottage in a great rural location!” Another echoed these sentiments: “Beautiful property, located in a quiet area. We had a lovely weekend celebrating. The pool is a fabulous addition and we really liked the set timetable.” A third visitor enthusiastically commented: “Stunning cottage with great amenities on site. The cottage itself was very spacious and comfortable. Would highly recommend for a large group looking for a quiet countryside location. Already looking forward to coming back!” While overwhelmingly positive, one review offered a mixed perspective, noting: “We had the most wonderful time celebrating my daughter's birthday here. The cottage was a perfect base and the pool and games facilities went down a treat. The beds were comfortable and everything was clean. So much space for everyone to be together and also be able to do their own thing. Be aware the pool and game room is on a time table. So you do not have access at all times but the access is private for your slot.” This reviewer also highlighted a potential drawback regarding the water quality, stating: “The one negative to be aware of is the water is not great. Odd smell and colour, I believe this is an issue of the area and not the accommodation though and they were so kind to provide us with large bottles of water as no one fancied drinking it! I would bring extra bottles. Was not easy to find! But once we did we had a great time. Would fully recommend this place to anyone. And will probably return!” Conversely, another guest declared: “A brilliant family holiday! The cottage, grounds and pool were fantastic. The hosts were amazing and couldn't do enough for you. A big thank you!”, underscoring the exceptional hospitality experienced





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