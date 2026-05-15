Spaghetti House, a Family-Run Italian Restaurant Chain, Enters Administration and Closes Its Restaurants

The closure of Spaghetti House, a family-run Italian restaurant chain with a history spanning 70 years, affects not only the restaurants but also a new restaurant concept, Braccetto, which has also closed. The chain's financial struggles, including increasing costs from the pandemic, Brexit, Government budgets, and global instability, have led to the decision to wind down the business.

Spaghetti House , a family-run Italian restaurant chain with a history spanning 70 years, has entered administration, leading to the immediate closure of its restaurants. The chain, founded by Simone Lavarini and Lorenzo Fraquelli in 1955, had its peak with 10 venues across London, including the original Goodge Street eatery.

Administrators BTG have been appointed to Lavval Restaurants, the parent company, which had filed for administration last month. The closure affects not only the restaurants but also a new restaurant concept, Braccetto, which has also closed. The chain's financial struggles, including increasing costs from the pandemic, Brexit, Government budgets, and global instability, have led to the decision to wind down the business. The closure marks the end of a long-standing restaurant business and a significant chapter in London's culinary history





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Italian Restaurant Chain Spaghetti House Administration Closure Financial Struggles Pandemic Brexit Government Budgets Global Instability

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