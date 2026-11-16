England beat Spain 3-2 in Nations League after surviving late siege

England finished top of their Nations League group with a 3-2 win over Spain after going down to 10 men, in a game that revived memories of their World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

England held on to beat Spain 3-2 with a backs-to-the-wall finale in the Nations League to finish top of their group. But many observers would have been feeling a sense of deja vu from the World Cup semi-final when England sat back and were beaten by Argentina.

Against Argentina, Anthony Gordon had put them ahead but Lionel Messi set up Enzo Fernandez and then Lautaro Martinez late on. But against Spain the best performance of Thomas Tuchel's reign had them 3-0 up through goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White. Elliot Anderson then fouled Lamine Yamal for a penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal scored - and that began the siege at a partisan Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Also read Thomas Tuchel: England boss unhappy as anti-racism protocol questions overshadow Nations League test in Spain

Tuchel Explains Defensive Substitutions

Nico Williams made it 3-2 but Spain could not find an equaliser, thanks in part to England keeper James Trafford. Half an hour feels like two hours against a team like this with 10 men, Tuchel told ITV afterwards. That's the way it is. Without the red card we were clear winners.

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Making defensive subs is fine when it works - but when it does not, boy will a manager hear about it. Against Mexico Tuchel brought on three defenders for a defender, a midfielder and a forward. But England won 3-2 and Dan Burn's cameo was the stuff of legend.

However, nine days later with England 1-0 up against Argentina, Tuchel did the same again - three defenders on for a defender, midfielder and forward. The first of those subs, with Konsa replacing Anthony Gordon, was in the 72nd minute. And England just sat back until Argentina broke their resistance.

However, against Spain this time, despite England being down to 10 men and facing incessant pressure, Tuchel was not so quick with defensive subs. Myles Lewis-Skelly, replacing Harry Kane, was the first on after 78 minutes - 15 minutes after Anderson's sending off. And then five minutes later he brought on two more players - but one of them was a striker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Burn replaced fellow defender White in the 89th minute.

Tuchel Defends Calvert-Lewin Selection

Harry played 78 minutes, Jude Bellingham 83 minutes and then just defending and defending, it's tiring, explained Tuchel. So we needed fresh energy. I was asked yesterday what happens if there needs to be a critical or crucial substitution. And I said, I feel free enough to take any substitution if I think it is necessary to help the team and to influence the game.

I feel free enough to do that and I think there was a lot of defending needed. So we just went for some fresh legs. Dan Burn usually comes on when England are trying to hang on - but he was only introduced for the last few minutes. England actually faced more of a siege this time than against the Argentines, the stats confirm.

In the final 30 minutes they faced 19 shots from Spain, with seven on target and an expected goals total of 2.53. Argentina, in that time, had 10 shots, with four on target and an xG of 1.41. In terms of passes from England the numbers were similar with 65 against Argentina and 61 against Spain - both times with an accuracy rate of about 64%.

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For half an hour it was Mexico reloaded and it felt like we were back in the Azteca. We had to overcome 30 minutes which, against Spain, felt like three hours, Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live. We defended in a 4-4-1, he continued. The difficult thing is it's not only a red card, it's a red card, and a goal so that makes a completely new game.

Statistical Analysis of England Defences

Thirty minutes against the world champion feels like three hours. I said it before in the stadium and wave after wave after wave. But on that day their final 30-minute figures were much better - with only five shots faced and 176 attempted passes with a 90% accuracy. So what was different this time?

Perhaps the team showed more resilience and unity. After Spain had pulled one back England's players had a huddle. I love the fact the team went into a huddle and if anything the manager's stepped back because he wants to see the player reaction, said ex-England defender Matt Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Anderson Red Card Boosts Team Unity

I almost think that the trauma from that sending off of Elliot Anderson has almost been a positive thing for England because it's given the team a chance to get together and cope in what is an incredibly difficult situation and come through the other side. There was so much going on in this game. England had to suffer and came through the other side. Defender and goalscorer White was asked about the huddle after the game.

Just stay calm, when you're one down it becomes more difficult and things change so it was all about managing that, he said. Another factor was the performance of England keeper James Trafford, who made six saves - with four of them coming in the final 12 minutes of the game with the score at 3-2. He made an incredible double save to deny Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal in injury time.