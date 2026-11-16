England beat Spain 3-2 to end 43-game unbeaten run in Nations League

England produced their best performance under Thomas Tuchel, beating Spain 3-2 in Madrid to end the world champions' 43-game unbeaten run and top their Nations League group.

England delivered the finest night of Thomas Tuchel's reign by beating world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid on Sunday, ending Spain's 43-game unbeaten run and moving top of their Nations League group.

The victory, secured through goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White, backed up Tuchel's pre-match promise that England were up for something spectacular. Tuchel had gone public with his conviction in a media theatre at the Metropolitano, looking his inquisitors in the eyes and declaring: We are up for something spectacular. After the caution that sabotaged England's World Cup hopes, his side produced a thrillingly positive display in an unforgiving environment.

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Kane, Konsa And White Scored

England took a one-goal lead into half-time through Kane's penalty. The question at the break was whether Tuchel would stick or twist, having been accused of being cowed by pressure when England led Argentina in the ill-fated World Cup semi-final. The answer arrived quickly, as Arsenal duo Konsa and White scored in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

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White crowned a superb move with the third goal four minutes after Konsa's second, and it briefly looked like a question of how big England's margin would be. From the first whistle, England employed a suffocatingly high press and ran all over Spain, leaving the home supporters in stunned silence and Spain's players chasing shadows. This being England, they then created a mess for themselves.

Elliot Anderson was sent off for fouling Lamine Yamal in the area after 65 minutes, although the main culprit was Jarell Quansah for initially conceding possession. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the penalty, and when Yamal set up Nico Williams for Spain's second with 15 minutes left, more than an hour of faultless England football looked like it might be wasted. Instead, goalkeeper James Trafford produced heroics as England defended with every fibre to close out the landmark win.

Trafford Saved England Late On

They survived 29 nervous minutes, including added time, and any other result would have been a huge injustice. The first 65 minutes had been breathtaking, with England in a different class to Spain. Tuchel said afterwards: We're fully aware what we put out there. What a performance we put out for 65 minutes to be deservedly 3-0 up.

Of course, the red card and the penalty changed the momentum and the characteristics of the game, but we know, and the players know very, very well, what they put out there. That is the statement, and that is the significance of this victory. Spain had opened with an ostentatious parade of the World Cup as the teams lined up, perhaps a psychological reminder of the superiority that has seen them dominate international football.

What followed reduced Spain's supporters to silence and their players to a shell-shocked shambles. England's white shirts were everywhere, and the tormentors had become the tormented. Tuchel labelled the meeting with Spain as proof of concept at the highest level. He and England had been under fierce scrutiny after the manner of the collapse, mentally and tactically, against Argentina at the World Cup.

Tuchel Proof Of Concept Victory

If the vital signs were being examined for evidence that Tuchel had learned lessons, this game delivered those conclusions. England must still do it again when pressure and expectation are at their highest. The Nations League is competitive but cannot be compared to a World Cup and European Championship, both titles currently held by the team they beat. Yet England's world-class players delivered.

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Kane scored his 93rd international goal, but Jude Bellingham was on a level of his own, the outstanding performer on both sides with an individual display confirming he is the player with everything. Tuchel also got his big calls right, especially selecting Trafford, who responded superbly in a frantic closing phase. White, making a strong claim for the right-back berth, not only scored but produced crucial challenges in the face of relentless, albeit belated, Spain pressure.

Tuchel said: This was the highest level in terms of belief, team spirit, togetherness. It was on the highest level football wise in all aspects of the game. We did everything that needs to be done together. The deep build-up.

Bellingham Outstanding In Highest Level

The high press. The counter-attack. The tracking. The defensive phases.

This was an excellent performance and of course a wonderful feeling for us in the dressing room. We overcame some difficult moments in the end. That's how it is. But we are very well aware which steps we took now through after the World Cup.

England's win means they top their Nations League group, but the importance spreads much wider than a league table. Spain were rattled until they shook as England refused them meaningful possession. After Anderson's dismissal, bad memories were revisited as England were forced into a rearguard action, but the result was delivered and a powerful statement made.