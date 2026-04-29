Spain Faces Chaos as Migrants Rush to Secure Legal Status

Spain is experiencing significant disruption as thousands of migrants attempt to regularize their status following a government initiative granting legal status to approximately half a million undocumented individuals. The surge in demand has overwhelmed social services, leading to overcrowding, unrest, and even desperate attempts to access embassy facilities.

A surge in demand following Spain 's recent decision to grant legal status to approximately half a million undocumented migrants has led to widespread chaos and overwhelmed social services across the country.

The regularisation process, initiated last Monday, requires individuals to secure appointments after submitting online applications, resulting in massive queues forming at over 400 locations nationwide. Reports from Catalonia, Andalucia, and Asturias depict thousands of migrants waiting for extended periods, some even camping overnight, to have their paperwork officially processed. This intense pressure has pushed registry offices and social services to their limits, creating a volatile environment and sparking unrest among those seeking documentation.

The situation escalated dramatically on Tuesday when dozens of migrants, unable to obtain the necessary vulnerability certificates for their applications, scaled the walls of the Gambian embassy in Madrid. These individuals had spent the night queuing outside the embassy, only to be informed that all appointments were fully booked. Driven by desperation, they attempted to breach the embassy grounds in a bid to secure the required certificates, leading to panic and police intervention.

While no arrests were reported, authorities have increased surveillance around the embassy anticipating further attempts to gain access. This incident underscores the critical shortage of these certificates and the lengths to which migrants are willing to go to achieve legal status. Simultaneously, municipal unions in Seville have warned of a significant decline in service quality due to 'extraordinary pressure' and overcrowding, pleading for increased staffing, improved security, and compensation for workers facing the resulting chaos.

Despite these concerns, the Seville City Council maintains that services are operating 'normally.

' The strain on resources extends beyond Seville and Madrid, with Barcelona witnessing migrants camping outside registry offices. The Spanish government's initiative has ignited a fierce political debate, drawing criticism from right-wing parties both domestically and internationally. Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has publicly condemned the move, labeling Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with harsh terms on social media.

In response, Sanchez defended his government's policy, asserting that 'Spain is the daughter of migration and will not become the mother of xenophobia.

' The amnesty program is a cornerstone of Sanchez's progressive agenda, aiming to leverage the economic benefits of migration to address Spain's aging population. However, with an estimated 840,000 undocumented migrants, primarily from Latin America, residing in Spain – adding to a foreign-born population of around 10 million within a total population of 50 million – the scale of the challenge is immense.

The opposition Popular Party has denounced the initiative as reckless, despite similar measures being implemented by previous conservative governments. Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the community of Madrid, has even threatened legal action, while Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, accuses the government of facilitating an 'invasion.

' The current situation highlights a complex interplay of humanitarian concerns, economic considerations, and political tensions surrounding migration in Spain





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