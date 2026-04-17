Spain Faces Immigrant Surge as Legalization Plan Sparks Consular Crowds and Strike Threats

Thousands of migrants are flocking to Spanish consulates and immigration offices following the government's approval of a plan to grant legal status to approximately 500,000 undocumented individuals. The influx has led to immense queues and prompted immigration officers to threaten a strike due to insufficient resources, while political opponents criticize the move as reckless.

Spain is experiencing an unprecedented surge in applications for legal residency following the government's approval of a plan to grant official status to an estimated 500,000 migrants. Since the weekend, a massive influx of individuals has been observed at consulates and immigration offices across the country. The Moroccan consulate in Almeria, for instance, reported receiving approximately 8,000 visits from migrants seeking the necessary documentation to regularize their status. This surge coincides with the online application portal opening this week, a move formalized by the socialist government on Tuesday. Visual evidence from major cities like Madrid, Bilbao, and Almeria depicts lengthy queues stretching through the streets, with hundreds of people awaiting their turn to submit their applications.

To manage the overwhelming demand and alleviate pressure on an already strained immigration system, the government has streamlined the process by designating only five of the nation's 54 immigration offices to handle these applications directly. The remaining applications are being processed through a distributed network that includes social security offices, post offices, and non-governmental organizations, according to information from the Spanish union CCOO.

The situation has not been without its challenges and controversies. Immigration officers across Spain have voiced their concerns and threatened a strike next week, protesting the perceived inadequacy of resources allocated to manage this large-scale regularization effort. Union leaders argue that the government is implementing such a significant initiative without providing the necessary financial and operational support to the offices tasked with its execution. This has led to warnings that the system is unprepared to handle the sheer volume of applications, potentially bringing all immigration processing to a standstill from April 21st.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has positioned this mass regularization program as a cornerstone of his progressive agenda, emphasizing its potential to leverage the economic contributions of migrants for Spain's aging population. This approach stands in contrast to the tightening of borders being pursued by other European governments.

The government's rationale is rooted in demographic and economic realities. Spain's population, currently around 50 million, has seen substantial growth in recent years, with approximately 10 million residents being foreign-born. A significant portion of these migrants, estimated by the think tank Funcas to be around 840,000, are currently undocumented but are an integral part of the workforce. Sanchez has articulated that Spain's demographic shift, with an aging native population and declining birth rates, necessitates an influx of working individuals to sustain economic prosperity and the viability of public services. He highlighted that in the past three years alone, Spain's population increased by 1.5 million, almost entirely due to immigration, with Latin Americans constituting the majority of recent arrivals. The country's economy has shown resilience, expanding by 2.8 percent last year, surpassing the eurozone average, and unemployment has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since 2008.

However, the initiative has faced considerable opposition. The Popular Party, the country's main opposition, has criticized the plan as reckless, despite having implemented similar measures in the past. Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid and a prominent figure within the party, has indicated an intention to challenge the legality of the program in court. Critics also point to potential social repercussions. While immigrants are filling a significant percentage of new jobs, contributing to economic growth, the per capita income has seen minimal increase. Furthermore, the pace of new household formation, at 140,000 per year, significantly outstrips the rate of new housing construction, around 80,000 homes annually. This housing deficit has become a major concern for voters, fueling social tensions. Opponents argue that legalizing a large number of migrants without concurrent reforms to housing policy will exacerbate competition for scarce accommodation, particularly in densely populated urban areas like Barcelona and Madrid. Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party, has strongly condemned the government's actions, characterizing the regularization as an acceleration of an invasion.





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