Spain Fairground Ride Cable Snaps, Injuring Four Including Two Children

A catapult bungee ride at Seville's annual fair experienced a cable failure, sending passengers crashing to the ground. Four people, including two children, sustained minor injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

A terrifying incident unfolded at Seville 's annual 'Feria de Abril' spring fair in Spain on Friday evening, as a cable on the Steel Max catapult bungee ride catastrophically snapped, sending passengers plummeting towards the ground.

Dramatic video captured by bystanders vividly portrays the moment the ride, with passengers securely fastened into seats, was propelled upwards. As the seats began their circular swing, the supporting cable unexpectedly failed, resulting in a rapid and uncontrolled descent. The scene was immediately met with screams and expressions of shock from onlookers, who voiced their horror as the incident unfolded. Subsequent footage revealed injured passengers lying near the ride, awaiting the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

Fortunately, the injuries sustained were reported as minor, affecting a total of four individuals, including two children. Reports from El Diario de Sevilla indicate that two children were briefly left suspended in mid-air before the seats fully descended. The Seville City Council promptly responded to the incident, issuing a statement via social media confirming that two of the injured were treated on-site by medical staff. The fairground attraction was immediately sealed off by firefighters to preserve the scene for investigation.

Local police have established a cordon around the area and have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the cable failure. This incident occurs during a period of vibrant celebration in Seville, as the city embraces its 'Feria de Abril,' a traditional spring fair dedicated to showcasing Andalusian culture through music, dance, and distinctive regional attire. The fair is a significant cultural event, attracting both locals and tourists, making the incident particularly concerning.

The focus now is on understanding the mechanical failure and ensuring the safety of all fairground attractions. Authorities are meticulously examining the ride's maintenance records and safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The investigation will likely involve expert engineers and safety inspectors to provide a comprehensive assessment of the situation. This incident unfortunately echoes a previous tragedy that occurred at a seaside funfair in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, last August.

A fairground worker in his 20s tragically died after sustaining severe head injuries during what was described as an 'emergency incident' on a ride at the Spanish City Summer Funfair. Emergency services, including police and paramedics, responded swiftly to the scene, but despite their best efforts, the worker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Northumbria Police confirmed that the man's family had been informed and were receiving support from specialist officers.

A police spokesperson expressed their condolences, stating that their thoughts were with the family during this incredibly difficult time. The two incidents, while occurring in different locations and involving different circumstances, highlight the inherent risks associated with fairground rides and the critical importance of rigorous safety standards and regular maintenance checks.

The recent events are likely to prompt a renewed focus on fairground safety regulations across Spain and potentially beyond, with calls for stricter oversight and more frequent inspections to safeguard the public





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Fairground Accident Spain Seville Bungee Ride Cable Snap Injuries Feria De Abril Funfair Safety Ride Malfunction

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