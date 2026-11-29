Spanish voters head to the polls on November 29, 2026, in a critical general election that could end Pedro Sanchez's tenure and bring the far-right Vox party into power for the first time.

Millions of Spaniards cast their ballots on November 29, 2026, in a high-stakes general election that could end the eight-year tenure of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The vote carries historic weight as opinion polls indicate a potential victory for conservative and far-right forces, marking a potential shift in Spanish politics since the return to democracy after General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. Sanchez arrived early to cast his vote at a polling station in Madrid, joining voters across the country where stations opened at 9am local time for an 11-hour polling period. The outcome will determine whether the Socialist Party retains control of the 350-member parliament or if the opposition Popular Party leads a coalition government.

Electoral Mechanics And Polling Forecasts

Recent opinion polls place the Socialist Party behind the main right-wing Popular Party, creating a scenario where no single bloc holds an absolute majority. To govern, the Popular Party may require the parliamentary support of the far-right Vox party, which campaigns on strict anti-immigration platforms. Sanchez aims to secure at least 176 seats for leftist parties among the 38.6 million registered electors to prevent a hung parliament. Failure to reach this threshold could force a coalition arrangement that includes Vox, a development that Sanchez argues would reverse social progress and destabilize the European Union's fourth-largest economy. The election results are being scrutinized closely as France, Poland, and Italy face significant electoral contests in the coming year.

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Sanchez Defends Social Record And Economy

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has centered his campaign on defending Spain's economic resilience and social rights against what he describes as a regressive agenda. He highlights that the Spanish economy has consistently outperformed Western peers, driven largely by population growth fueled by immigration. Sanchez contends that a coalition between the Popular Party and Vox would dismantle protections for women and halt efforts to rehabilitate victims of the Franco era. The Prime Minister also points to his international diplomatic stance, including tensions with US President Donald Trump and Israel, as part of a broader strategy to maintain national sovereignty. He has recently introduced measures to address the housing crisis, passing tenant protections earlier this month to counter right-wing opposition.

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Opposition Attacks Focus On Corruption And Security

Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has dismissed Sanchez's warnings as a campaign of fear, projecting an image of competence gained from his 13-year tenure as the head of the Galicia region. The opposition has relentlessly attacked the Socialist government over high-profile corruption scandals and alleged concessions to Catalan separatists. Feijoo's party argues that the government failed to pass budgets and mishandled major crises, including two high-speed train collisions earlier this year that resulted in 115 deaths. The political fallout from July's surge of migrants entering the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco has further weakened Sanchez's standing. Retiree Domingo Perez, 55, expressed widespread frustration, citing corruption and economic hardship as primary reasons for demanding change.

Vox Mobilizes Voters On Immigration And Housing

Vox, led by 50-year-old Santiago Abascal, has effectively tapped into public anger regarding the housing crisis and immigration flows to gain traction among younger voters. The party advocates for the deportation of irregular migrants and foreigners convicted of crimes, linking these policies to broader economic grievances. Recent surges in migrant boats arriving at the Canary Islands, specifically the port of La Restinga on El Hierro, have intensified the debate over border control. While the government argues immigration drives economic growth, the right blames successive administrations for soaring housing costs that were exacerbated by the rejection of urgent housing decrees in October. Medical student Marta Ramirez Jimenez, 23, warned that the political climate has become polarized, fearing a rollback of established rights and the legitimization of intolerable opinions. The final result will depend heavily on the mobilization of progressive and undecided voters in the final hours before the polls close.