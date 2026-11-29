Spanish voters record highest turnout since 1975 democracy return. PP projects victory with 32.6% vote. Pedro Sanchez faces hung parliament. Explore the full election outcome details.

Spanish voters turned out in record numbers on Sunday to decide the nation's political future, with the far-Right looking set to return to power for the first time since the death of General Franco. Voting closed at 8pm local time, marking a significant shift in the European political landscape as the country navigates a potential hung parliament and a changing of the guard.

Record Turnout and Early Poll Predictions

Interior ministry data showed that turnout reached 68.1 per cent by 6pm, a steep increase from the 53.1 per cent recorded at the same time during the previous national ballot in July 2023. This figure represents the highest turnout by that time in a Spanish general election since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, according to Spanish media. The electorate comprises nearly 50 million eligible voters across the nation.

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Spain has a legal ban on publishing opinion polls within five days of an election, but polling prior to that cutoff pointed to a victory for the conservatives and the far-right. A poll for national broadcaster TVE predicted a victory for the People's Party (PP), with a projected 131 and 136 seats, or 32.6% of the vote, as reported by El Pais. However, with a hung parliament forecast, the PP may need the support of the far-right, anti-immigration Vox party to form a government.

Pedro Sanchez Campaign and Political Challenges

Spanish Prime Minister and candidate for re-election Pedro Sanchez, 54, was among the first to cast his ballot as polling stations opened across the country at 9am for 11 hours of voting. He had admitted to a series of high-profile 'mistakes' in a key debate 10 days before the vote. Despite this admission, Mr Sanchez remained optimistic, telling radio station SER on Friday: 'I can't conceive of us losing.' He had argued that a final voter turnout of 75 per cent or more would likely produce a progressive majority.

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Nevertheless, it appears from the TVE poll that Mr Sanchez may have failed to achieve the late mobilisation of progressive and undecided voters among the 38.6 million-strong electorate needed to win at least 176 seats for leftist parties in the 350-member parliament. Mr Sanchez, one of the few leftist leaders in Europe, emerged as a darling of the international Left in recent years but his polarising status at home looks to have imperilled his eight-year tenure. He had, however, gained a reputation for escaping seemingly hopeless situations.

Economic Success and Social Rights Debates

In the election campaign he made much of Spain's economic success and his clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel. Mr Sanchez, 54, had claimed a PP-Vox coalition will cause a 'regression' for social rights, notably for women, as well as efforts to rehabilitate Francisco Franco's victims that the opposition has vowed to repeal. The incumbent PM had argued that his government's policies were protecting these gains against potential rollback.

The result is being closely watched as Europe enters a cycle of elections over the next 12 months that could reshape the continent's politics. This includes a presidential poll in France and legislative elections in Poland and Italy. The Spanish outcome serves as a bellwether for the broader trend of rightward shifts in Western democracies, with significant implications for social policy and international alliances.

Migration Issues and PP Platform

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose party won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, has dismissed what he calls Mr Sanchez's campaign of 'fear'. Mr Feijoo, 65, who ran the north-western region of Galicia for 13 years, has tried to project an image of experience and competence. The PP has attacked Mr Sanchez for years over high-profile corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget.

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Migration is a central issue at the election, with thousands of migrants arriving by boat in Spain's Canary Islands in recent weeks. Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people and July's migrant rush into Spain's north African city of Ceuta from Morocco have provided further ammunition to the PP and Vox. A recent surge of migrant boats arriving in the Canary Islands has put Mr Sanchez's outspoken defence of a more open immigration policy under scrutiny. Spain's ageing population has grown mainly due to immigration, which the government says is driving economic growth.

Voter Sentiment and Future Implications

Medical student Marta Ramirez Jimenez, 23, said 'politics is much more polarised,' denouncing 'intolerable opinions that are being given a voice'. 'We're living at a time in which we risk suffering a rollback of rights that were taken for granted,' she added. Her comments reflect the heightened tensions surrounding the election results and the potential policy shifts under a new administration.

Nearly all opinion polls before the election pointed to the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox together reaching the 176-seat majority threshold to take power. The PP's victory, coupled with potential Vox support, signals a major realignment in Spanish politics. The outcome will likely influence how Madrid handles its relationship with Brussels, particularly regarding migration management and internal security protocols in the coming legislative period.