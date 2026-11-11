Spain General Strike Over Housing Turns Violent in Barcelona and Madrid

Spain's first general strike in 14 years over soaring rents turned violent in Barcelona and Madrid, with 39 arrests made before the late clashes with police.

Spain's first general strike in 14 years turned violent on November 11 as housing activists and protesters clashed with police in Barcelona and Madrid. Tens of thousands took to the streets in a nationwide protest over soaring rents and real estate prices, using the slogan 'Salaries. Housing. Prices.'

Spain General Strike Clashes Across Cities

Protesters in Barcelona and Madrid smashed storefronts, set bins on fire and launched fireworks at police officers, who arrived in riot gear and armored vans. Officers responded with pepper spray against crowds as the clashes continued.

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Millions of Spanish workers shut down businesses and public transportation during the walkout. Marches across the country were mostly peaceful at first, before riots broke out in Barcelona and Madrid.

Before the clashes late in the day, police had already made 39 arrests across Spain for strike-related incidents. In Barcelona, protesters hit a police car with a fence, and police charged outside an Apple Store as riots erupted.

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Madrid saw similar scenes, with officers using pepper spray against crowds in some places. Police also arrested a man at Gran Via in Madrid during the national strike.

Eviction of Maricarmen Abascal Fueled Anger

The anger reached a boiling point after the eviction of pensioner Maricarmen Abascal, 87, on September 23. Ms Abascal was removed from the Madrid flat she had called home for more than 70 years after she was reportedly unable to afford a steep rent increase.

Shocking footage showed her being carried from the property on a stretcher. She was taken to hospital following the court-ordered eviction.

The eviction involved a dispute over a proposed 275 per cent rent increase. Riot police forced their way through a barricade of chairs, shelves and a lamp that supporters had set up to prevent the eviction.

The Madrid Tenants' Union announced on Saturday that Ms Abascal had died. The union said: 'We regret to announce that Maricarmen passed away today,' and described her case as 'a turning point in the history of this country'.

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Government, Unions and Tenant Groups Respond

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election after his government suffered a major legislative defeat over emergency housing measures. Proposed housing reforms were later rejected by parliament, which sparked fresh protests across the country.

The Madrid Tenants' Union said a historic agreement would have allowed Ms Abascal to return to her home, but that this solution had come too late. The union described her situation as an absolutely avoidable one following a torturing process.

Protesters are seeking automatic renewals of leases to protect renters. Unions are also demanding more public housing and a new minimum wage agreement.

Protest Turnout and Rising Rents in Spain

Spanish government officials estimated 120,000 people turned out in Madrid despite pouring rain. Housing activists said 400,000 marchers filled Barcelona, while the city government said 55,000 people walked behind a huge banner reading 'Live. Not Just Survive.'

The average rent in Spain has almost doubled in the last decade, eating into household budgets and upsetting voters. In recent weeks, thousands of Spaniards had already taken to the streets demanding action on housing affordability.