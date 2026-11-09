Spain Government Falls After Parliament Rejects Housing Eviction Ban

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dissolves parliament and calls for Nov 29 election after Congress votes down measures to halt evictions of vulnerable residents.

Spain's political landscape shifted dramatically following the collapse of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The administration dissolved parliament and scheduled a general election for November 29 after the lower house rejected legislative measures aimed at protecting vulnerable renters from eviction.

The Immediate Political Trigger

The decisive moment arrived on a morning in late September when 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal was removed from her Madrid apartment. Despite hundreds of neighbors and activists gathering at the entrance to the building in the desirable Ibiza neighborhood near El Retiro park to block the eviction, the action proceeded. This visceral event catalyzed a broader political crisis that had been simmering for months.

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Maricarmen had lived in the apartment since she was 17 years old, inheriting it from her mother who passed away in 2005. The eviction case highlighted the stark reality that even those who are not classified as impoverished in traditional statistics remain vulnerable to sudden increases in essential living costs. Her removal became a symbol of a systemic failure that resonated deeply across the country.

Legislative Battle and Parliamentary Vote

In response to the public outcry, a proposal was introduced in Congress to halt evictions of vulnerable people. The legislation aimed to provide temporary protection for residents facing similar circumstances to Maricarmen. However, the bill failed to secure the necessary support within the lower house of Spain's parliament. The opposition from right-wing and far-right parties was significant, as was the withdrawal of support from the Catalan pro-independence party Junts.

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Junts had previously supported Sanchez in taking office in 2023, but their stance shifted regarding this specific housing measure. The party cited the interests of small property owners as their primary reason for withholding support. This withdrawal of coalition partners effectively stripped the government of its fragile parliamentary majority, forcing Sanchez to dissolve the parliament and trigger early elections.

Maricarmen Abascal's Legal Struggle

The legal battle surrounding Maricarmen Abascal illustrates the mechanics of the housing crisis in Spain. In 2018, the real estate company owning her building, Urbagestión Desarrollo e Inversión S.L., offered to sell her the apartment for approximately €250,000. This sum was unaffordable for a pensioner, especially after another entity purchased the property and sued for eviction in 2020.

The new owners argued that under Spain's tenancy law, her right to extend the lease lasted only two years after her mother's death in 2005. They demanded a rent exceeding her monthly pension of about €1,400. Courts ruled in favor of the property owners, emphasizing that while she had enough to get by, she lacked the financial cushion to withstand such an increase in an essential expense.

Broader Economic Implications and Public Sentiment

The fall of the Sanchez administration marks a rare instance where a European government collapsed primarily over housing issues. Historically, administrations are more often toppled by corruption scandals, budget disputes, national debt, or war. The fact that housing became the breaking point suggests a profound shift in public priorities and political stability.

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This crisis is not isolated to Spain but reflects a pattern across the developed world where housing has become a major source of inequality. Millions of Spaniards who do not appear in poverty statistics face similar vulnerabilities. Their financial stability hinges on decisions made by property owners and legal interpretations of tenancy laws, leaving them exposed to market forces beyond their control.

Future Political Landscape and Next Steps

With the parliament dissolved, Spain prepares for a general election on November 29. The political discourse will likely remain focused on housing affordability, tenant rights, and the balance between property owner interests and social welfare. The Sanchez Administration had already faced scrutiny over corruption scandals within its inner circle and its controversial amnesty for Catalan separatist leaders.

The election results will determine the future direction of housing policy in Spain. The crisis has exposed the power dynamics between those who set the price of homes and those who cannot afford to lose them. As the country votes, the aspiration to live securely in one's own home, surrounded by family and community, will remain a central concern for voters and policymakers alike.