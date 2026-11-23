Spanish National Police dismantle a criminal network in Ceuta, arresting two organizers for facilitating irregular immigration. The operation targets a group charging €6,500 per crossing after the massive July influx of undocumented migrants.

Spanish National Police officers have arrested two individuals involved in a criminal organization dedicated to facilitating irregular migration from Ceuta to the Spanish mainland. The operation occurred in the early hours of November 22, thwarting a planned night-time crossing that saw a group of migrants attempting to launch a semi-rigid inflatable boat near the port in the autonomous city.

Officers observed approximately 25 people emerging from a property in the El Chorrillo area of Ceuta before heading toward the beach access ramp. The group was carrying a boat, an outboard motor, and several canisters of gasoline in a dash to reach the southern Spanish coast under the cover of darkness. Shouts of 'Quick, quick' were heard as they hurried toward the sea, but their efforts foundered just before launch when police pounced and intercepted the vessel.

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Criminal Network Fees and Operations

The authorities confirmed that the arrested suspects are accused of belonging to a criminal organization that provided accommodation and maritime transport for migrants in an irregular situation. The network charged €6,500 (£5,440) for the transport of migrants to the mainland aboard clandestine vessels. Additionally, the organization charged €15 per day for each migrant's accommodation in Ceuta.

A spokesman for Spain's National Police stated that the investigation was launched following the mass arrival of migrants on July 30 and 31, 2026. The police initiated a probe aimed at dismantling the criminal network based in the city, which has been facilitating these irregular crossings for weeks. The investigation has been carried out thanks to the coordination of various police units along the Andalusian coast and at the central level, working in conjunction with the Public Prosecutor's Office specializing in the illicit trafficking of migrants.

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Arrests and Migrant Processing

Thanks to the swift police response, 15 individuals were intercepted during the operation. This group included two alleged organizers and operators of the vessel: an adult of Moroccan origin and a minor of Spanish origin. Both have been arrested on charges of facilitating irregular immigration and belonging to a criminal organization.

The remaining 13 migrants intercepted in the boat were not charged with crimes but were placed under administrative return proceedings. They were transferred to the CATE (Temporary Care and Processing Centre) in Ceuta for processing. The authorities indicated that the operation remains ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out as they continue to dismantle the smuggling network.

Context of Mass Migration in Ceuta

This arrest comes in the wake of a significant migration crisis in late July, when an estimated 100,000 to 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta. This figure is far higher than the original official estimate of 72,500. Most of these migrants returned to Morocco in subsequent days, but around 12,000 people are thought to have remained in the enclave.

Police are currently investigating whether the intercepted migrants had been hiding out in Ceuta after the mass crossing or had arrived more recently. Some had paid to sleep in the city, indicating they were part of the larger influx. Reports at the time described a 'wave of people' reaching the coastline in and around the southern Spanish port city of Algeciras and the border town of La Linea.

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The situation in Ceuta has highlighted the challenges faced by European Union borders, with migrants often swimming to EU soil from Morocco. In September, a teenage migrant was found clinging to the bottom of a Spanish football team bus he used to escape Ceuta, illustrating the diverse methods employed by those trying to reach the Spanish mainland. The ongoing police presence aims to curb the criminal organizations profiting from these dangerous and irregular journeys.