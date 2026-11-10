Spain's Royals Attend Funeral Mass for Urda Train Crash Victims in Toledo

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended a funeral mass at Toledo Cathedral for victims of the Urda train crash, which killed at least 69 people on the Madrid-Seville line.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attended a funeral mass at the Toledo Cathedral in Toledo on Tuesday night for the victims of the Urda train crash. The Spanish royal couple appeared sombre as they arrived and greeted bishops outside the cathedral, bowing to meet the clergymen before shaking their hands. The crash, which killed at least 69 people, struck a high-speed rail line in the Toledo province of Spain.

The mass was presided over by the Archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro, and was also attended by the five bishops of Castilla-La Mancha. Dressed in mourning attire, the King and Queen took their seats among the clergy and local officials as the service honoured those who died. The royal visit formed part of a wider effort by the couple to show solidarity with the families affected by the disaster.

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How the Urda Train Crash Happened on the Madrid-Seville Line

The Urda train crash was a collision between two trains travelling on the Madrid-Seville high-speed rail line, between the towns of Mora and Orgaz. Reports indicate that one of the two trains was stationary at the time of the accident. The high-speed train struck the stationary train from behind, which is why the incident is described in several reports as a rear-end collision.

More than 500 passengers were travelling on the two trains when the crash occurred. At least 69 people lost their lives, and more than 100 others were injured, according to reports from the scene. The accident happened on a Wednesday morning in the Toledo province, and it is the worst rail accident in Spain since 2013, when an Alvia high-speed train derailed and 78 people died.

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Royal Couple Visits Survivors and Honours the Dead

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia cancelled their scheduled engagements after the crash and met survivors on Thursday. During their visit to the University Hospital of Toledo, the couple met with victims and their families, offering comfort and support. Their presence at the hospital and at the cathedral mass was intended to show compassion for those who were hurt and for the relatives of the dead.

In a statement, the King said that he and the Queen were moved and concerned by the train accident in Urda in Toledo. He said they shared in the sorrow of the families and loved ones of the deceased, sent their affection to the injured and those affected, and extended their support to the emergency teams and everyone working in the area to help as much as possible under the circumstances. The statement, reported in Spanish media, did not set out further measures beyond this expression of support.

King Felipe Cut Short Military Visit After Crash News

King Felipe VI was carrying out an engagement at the Jaime I military base in Bétera, in the Valencia region, when news of the accident broke. After that engagement concluded, he told reporters that it had been shorter than usual so that he could return to Madrid as soon as possible and monitor the emergency. His decision to shorten the visit reflected the urgency of the rescue and response operations that followed the collision.

The royal family's public response has focused on the families of the dead, the injured passengers, and the emergency workers who attended the scene. The funeral mass in Toledo marked the most visible public moment of mourning for the couple, following their earlier hospital visit and their statement expressing concern for those affected.