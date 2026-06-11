Spain's World Cup preparations face challenges, but De la Fuente's tactical revolution could make the difference

Spain's World Cup preparations are not without challenges, with key players like Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Nico Williams, and Mikel Merino facing injuries. However, De la Fuente's tactical revolution and the potential of La Liga's breakout star, Munoz, could make the difference.

Spain 's road to the 2026 World Cup was smooth, with the reigning European champions winning five of their six matches. However, concerns remain regarding injuries to key players like Lamine Yamal, Rodri , Nico Williams, and Mikel Merino.

The goalkeeping department, with Unai Simon as the undisputed No.1, is also a major talking point. De la Fuente, appointed as Spain manager in 2022, has led the national team to success in the 2023 UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024. His direct and aggressive approach has replaced the tiki-taka obsession. The Barcelona sensation, Rodri, is expected to miss the opening match due to a hamstring injury.

The breakout star of La Liga, Munoz, could be a valuable weapon for Spain throughout the tournament





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Spain World Cup De La Fuente Rodri Munoz Tiki-Taka Direct And Aggressive Approach Injuries

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