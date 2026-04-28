Spain Train Disaster: Harrowing Images Reveal Final Moments Before Tragedy

Newly released images from inside the trains involved in the Spanish rail disaster show the chaos and terror experienced by passengers before the derailment that killed 46 people. Investigation points to a fractured rail as the primary cause.

Newly released images from within the high-speed trains involved in the tragic Spanish rail disaster offer a harrowing glimpse into the final moments before the derailment that claimed the lives of 46 people.

These images, contained within a comprehensive report compiled by the Civil Guard and submitted to a judge in Montoro, vividly depict the chaotic scene as the Iryo service tore through the rear carriages, moments before the lights failed. The report meticulously details the sequence of events, pinpointing the precise moment the Iryo train left the tracks near Adamuz, in the province of Córdoba.

The initiating factor was a fractured rail, a catastrophic failure that set off a chain reaction, forcing an oncoming Alvia train to engage in an emergency stop. Passengers experienced violent and sudden jolts, both sideways and vertically, as the carriages shook intensely. Many desperately clung to anything available to avoid being thrown to the floor, while others were tragically propelled through windows, their bodies discovered hundreds of yards from the wreckage.

Investigators have described seeing 'incandescent fragments' – believed to be sparks generated by metal grinding against the track – flashing past the windows as the train derailed. The investigation, now largely focused on the rail fracture as the primary cause, has effectively ruled out any mechanical faults with either of the trains themselves. The devastating crash occurred on January 18th when the rear carriages of a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid, carrying approximately 300 passengers, went off the rails.

Simultaneously, an Alvia train en route from Madrid to Huelva, with nearly 200 passengers onboard, collided with the derailed train. The impact was particularly severe for the second train, with its first two carriages being knocked off the tracks and tumbling down a 13-foot slope. Dramatic video and photographic evidence showcased the twisted wreckage of the train cars lying on their sides, illuminated by floodlights.

Eyewitness accounts from passengers, such as Salvador Jiménez, a journalist for RTVE who was aboard one of the derailed trains, paint a picture of sheer terror. He described the experience as feeling like an earthquake, confirming the train had indeed left the rails. The Civil Guard’s analysis, after adjusting recorded times, determined the derailment occurred at 7:43 PM, with the Iryo train traveling at a speed of 130 mph at the moment of the fracture.

The Civil Guard report specifically states that the analyzed data revealed no anomalies in either train’s operation prior to the incident. The report highlights that car 6 of the Iryo train reached the point of the rail break at 7:43:33.

Consequently, the investigation concludes that the derailment and subsequent collision were directly caused by the existence of a break in the rail at kilometer marker 318.681. However, investigators are quick to emphasize that these findings are provisional and subject to change as the investigation progresses. Further analysis is underway by Spain's Railway Accident Investigation Commission (CIAF), which is examining audio recordings from the Alvia driver’s cab, CCTV footage from the Iryo train, and the ‘black box’ data from both services.

Initial reports logged the accident at 7:43:21 PM at kilometer marker 319.412, with the train traveling at 215 km/h. However, a discrepancy was discovered in the Alvia’s onboard recording system, which was running two minutes and 22 seconds slow. Correcting this error placed the emergency braking at 7:43:37 PM, leaving a mere two-second window between the initial fracture and the collision.

Despite efforts to align timings, investigators acknowledge a potential margin of error of up to one second in the times and approximately 70 meters in the kilometer markers





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Spain Train Crash Derailment Accident Investigation Civil Guard Iryo Alvia Rail Fracture

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