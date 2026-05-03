Spain Weather Warning: Thunderstorms and Torrential Rain Threaten British Holidaymakers

Aemet, Spain's national weather agency, has issued weather warnings for the Balearic Islands and other regions, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and potential flooding. British tourists are advised to stay informed and take precautions.

British tourists currently enjoying or planning trips to Spain are being cautioned about potentially severe weather conditions sweeping across the country. The Spanish national weather agency, Aemet , has issued weather alerts for several regions, particularly focusing on the popular Balearic Islands – encompassing Mallorca , Menorca , Ibiza , and Formentera .

These alerts, initially in effect from 8:00 AM to 1:59 PM local time on Sunday, May 3rd, signal a high probability of thunderstorms and intense rainfall. The unsettled weather isn't limited to the islands; much of mainland Spain is bracing for a stormy day, with forecasts predicting heavy showers, thunderstorms, and even hail across eastern and northern areas.

The warnings extend beyond the initial timeframe, with eastern mainland regions under alert from midday through midnight on Sunday, and several northern regions facing a yellow warning throughout Monday, May 4th. The anticipated rainfall is significant, with some areas, especially the Balearic Islands, potentially receiving up to 20mm of rain within a single hour. This raises serious concerns about localized flooding and substantial disruption to travel plans.

Aemet’s forecast specifically highlights the risk of frequent lightning strikes, sudden and heavy downpours, and generally challenging conditions for anyone engaged in outdoor activities or travelling within the affected zones. The agency anticipates the rain to intensify in the Balearic Islands during the first part of Sunday, with storm conditions expected to escalate across other parts of Spain later in the day.

This development is particularly disheartening for the numerous British holidaymakers who chose Spain for early May sunshine, as the islands remain a consistently favored destination for UK travelers. Authorities are strongly advising travellers to stay informed about the latest local weather forecasts, factoring in extra time for their journeys, and exercising extreme caution near areas susceptible to flooding, including roads and coastal regions.

While there is an expectation of improvement in the weather later in the week, conditions are predicted to remain unstable across much of Spain throughout Sunday and into Monday. The potential for flash flooding is a key concern, particularly in areas with hilly terrain or inadequate drainage systems. Beyond the immediate disruption to travel, the storms could also impact outdoor events and activities, and potentially cause damage to infrastructure.

It’s crucial for visitors to heed the warnings issued by Aemet and local authorities, and to prioritize safety during this period of unsettled weather. Staying updated on the evolving situation through reliable news sources and official weather channels is paramount for anyone currently in or planning to travel to the affected regions of Spain. The situation underscores the importance of being prepared for unpredictable weather, even in typically sunny destinations





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Spain Weather Balearic Islands Mallorca Menorca Ibiza Formentera Thunderstorms Rain Travel Warning British Tourists Aemet Flooding

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