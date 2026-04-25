SPANA Rebrands as Working Animals International with New Identity

Animal welfare charity SPANA has rebranded as Working Animals International, with a new name, strategy, and visual identity designed to better reflect its work protecting working animals and the communities that rely on them.

Animal welfare organization SPANA has undergone a significant transformation, emerging as Working Animals International. This rebranding initiative is designed to more accurately and effectively communicate the charity’s core mission: protecting the welfare of working animals globally.

These animals – including horses, donkeys, and camels – are not merely pets but essential partners in the livelihoods of an estimated 600 million people worldwide, providing crucial support for earning income, accessing vital resources like food and water, and facilitating transportation. The change extends beyond a simple name alteration; it encompasses a completely revamped strategy and a fresh visual identity system, meticulously crafted in collaboration with The Clearing.

Enviral agency played a key role in the development and execution of a new UK advertising campaign designed to amplify the charity’s message. The heart of the new brand identity lies in the powerful promise, ‘impossible to overlook. ’ This phrase serves a dual purpose: it draws attention to the often-unseen suffering endured by working animals and acts as a compelling call to action for potential supporters. The previous branding, while functional, was perceived as somewhat outdated.

The new look introduces a striking globe logo featuring the intertwined silhouettes of a horse, camel, and donkey, cleverly utilizing negative space to create a harmonious and impactful visual. The color palette is deeply rooted in natural tones, reflecting the environments in which these animals work and live. The brand’s voice is defined by three key attributes: resolute determination, illuminating clarity, and transformative impact.

Typography plays a crucial role, with Right Grotesk Casual chosen as the primary font to convey stature, scale, and a sense of urgency. This is thoughtfully paired with the accessible and versatile open-source font, DM Sans, ensuring readability and broad applicability. The overall aesthetic aims to be both visually appealing and emotionally resonant, fostering a deeper connection with audiences. The rebranding is not merely an aesthetic exercise but a strategic move to enhance the charity’s effectiveness.

According to Jonathan Hubbard, co-founder and creative director, the design approach prioritized simplicity and clarity, ensuring the brand story resonates with both local partners and communities served by the charity, as well as potential donors and supporters. A key focus for fundraising efforts is highlighting the indispensable role working animals play in supporting communities facing significant challenges – a reality often lost in more technologically advanced societies. This understanding formed the foundation of the advertising campaign accompanying the launch.

Linda, a spokesperson for the organization, emphasized the growing pressures faced by working animals and the communities that depend on them due to climate change and economic instability. She stated that the new identity positions the charity to provide stronger support in these increasingly difficult circumstances. The organization believes the refreshed branding will make it clearer, more recognizable, and easier for people to engage with and contribute to their vital work.

The change represents a commitment to amplifying the voices of working animals and the people whose lives they improve





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