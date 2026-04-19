Spandau Ballet Poised for Sensational Comeback After Years of Feuding

British New Romantic icons Spandau Ballet are reportedly close to a full reunion, with all original members in talks for a comeback tour, years after internal disputes and legal battles. The band, famous for hits like Gold and True, aims to replicate the commercial success of other major band reunions.

A wave of excitement is rippling through the music world as Spandau Ballet , the iconic British New Romantic band synonymous with the sound of a generation, appears to be on the cusp of a remarkable comeback. Following years of acrimonious disputes, legal battles, and highly publicized disagreements, sources close to the band indicate that significant progress is being made towards a full reunion.

The Mail on Sunday has learned that Spandau Ballet members are actively engaged in discussions with agents, and a reunion deal is reportedly closer than ever anticipated. This potential return mirrors the highly successful and financially lucrative comeback tours of other seminal bands, with the massive success of Oasis's recent tour, which grossed over £400 million, serving as a significant precedent. Insiders suggest that Spandau Ballet are poised to emulate this triumph, a prospect that is sure to delight their devoted fanbase. Crucially, it seems this highly anticipated reunion will feature the band's classic, complete lineup. Guitarist Gary Kemp, bassist Martin Kemp, saxophonist Steve Norman, and drummer John Keeble are set to be joined once again by their distinctive lead singer, Tony Hadley. This marks their first collaboration on stage in over a decade, a significant moment for both the band and their followers. A music industry insider revealed the positive trajectory of the negotiations, stating, Talks have gone better than anyone expected, and it looks like the reunion is on. Time is a great healer and the boys seem ready to put past disputes behind them. The final details still need to be signed off, but a tour could be announced very soon. They have been looking at the kind of money they could make and it could obviously be huge. Martin and Gary just love performing – but most of all they love their fans, and that is what is at the heart of the project. The band, renowned for their chart-topping hits such as Gold, True, and Through the Barricades, last performed together in 2018. However, this performance notably excluded Tony Hadley, who had departed the band a year prior, citing circumstances beyond his control. During his absence, Ross William Wild, who had previously collaborated with Martin Kemp in the West End musical Million Dollar Quartet, stepped in as vocalist. Wild's tenure with the band was short-lived, as he left in 2019 and subsequently faced serious legal charges. In 2024, he was convicted of voyeurism, rape, and sexual assault, with a further rape conviction earlier this year. Following Wild's departure, Martin Kemp publicly stated that a Spandau Ballet return would only be possible with Hadley's involvement. Tony Hadley himself expressed a degree of skepticism about a reunion in an interview with Classic Pop magazine last August, remarking, I haven't seen Gary, Martin or John in eight years. I don't think it would work. In contrast, Gary Kemp has shown more optimism, telling NME this year, Will there be another Spandau Ballet reunion? I hope so. Formed in London in 1979, Spandau Ballet experienced an acrimonious split in 1990. A contentious period followed in 1999 when Hadley, Norman, and Keeble initiated legal proceedings in the High Court, seeking a share of songwriting royalties from Gary Kemp, who was credited as the sole writer of the band's material. This legal challenge was ultimately unsuccessful. The Kemp brothers subsequently pursued successful acting careers, most notably portraying the infamous Kray twins in the 1990 crime film The Krays. The band first reunited in 2009 and then again in 2015, both occasions marked by sell-out tours that demonstrated the enduring appeal of their music





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