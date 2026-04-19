Spandau Ballet Set for Sensational Reunion After Years of Feuding

British New Romantic legends Spandau Ballet are reportedly close to a major comeback, with all original members, including Tony Hadley, in talks to reunite after years of bitter disputes. The potential reunion follows the commercial success of other legacy acts and could lead to a highly anticipated tour.

The iconic British New Romantic band, Spandau Ballet , renowned for soundtracking a generation, is reportedly on the verge of a sensational comeback. After years marred by acrimonious feuds, legal disputes, and highly publicized disagreements, internal sources suggest that the members are actively engaged in discussions with agents, bringing a reunion closer than previously anticipated.

This potential return mirrors the significant commercial success of Oasis's major comeback tour last year, which reportedly grossed over £400 million in ticket sales, indicating a strong market for reunited legacy acts. Industry insiders are optimistic that this reunion will feature the complete original lineup. Guitarist Gary Kemp, bassist Martin Kemp, saxophonist Steve Norman, and drummer John Keeble are expected to be joined once again by their distinctive lead singer, Tony Hadley, marking their first collaboration on stage in over a decade. A source within the music industry expressed enthusiasm, stating that negotiations have progressed more favorably than expected and that a reunion appears to be on the horizon. The passage of time, often a significant healer, seems to have paved the way for the band members to put their past conflicts behind them. While final contractual details are still being ironed out, an announcement regarding a potential tour could be imminent. The financial prospects for such a venture are understood to be considerable, with the band members reportedly analyzing the substantial revenue that could be generated. Gary and Martin Kemp, in particular, are said to share a deep passion for performing and a profound appreciation for their dedicated fanbase, which is central to the motivation behind this project. The band, famous for their chart-topping hits such as Gold, True, and Through the Barricades, last performed together in 2018, though Tony Hadley was notably absent. Hadley had departed the group a year prior, citing circumstances beyond his control. His place for that tour was filled by Ross William Wild, who had previously collaborated with Martin Kemp in the West End production of Million Dollar Quartet. Wild's tenure with the band concluded in 2019, and he later faced serious legal charges. In 2024, he was convicted of voyeurism, rape, and sexual assault, and earlier this year, he was found guilty of an additional rape charge. Following Wild's departure, Martin Kemp publicly stated that a return for Spandau Ballet was contingent upon Tony Hadley's involvement. Last August, Hadley himself expressed skepticism about a reconciliation, telling Classic Pop magazine that he had not seen Gary, Martin, or John in eight years and did not believe a reunion would be viable. Conversely, Gary Kemp has shown more optimism, indicating in an interview with NME this year his hope for another Spandau Ballet reunion. Formed in London in 1979, Spandau Ballet initially disbanded acrimoniously in 1990. A legal battle ensued in 1999 when Hadley, Norman, and Keeble initiated a High Court action against Gary Kemp, who had penned all of the band's compositions, seeking a share of his songwriting royalties. This lawsuit was unsuccessful. The Kemp brothers subsequently pursued acting careers, notably portraying the infamous Kray twins in the 1990 gangster film The Krays. The band previously reunited for successful, sell-out tours in 2009 and again in 2015





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