Anthony Lees' Spanian's Kebabs brand faces collapse with the Melbourne food truck permanently closed. Only two outlets remain after rapid failures raise questions about the influencer-led business model.

Spanian's Kebabs has significantly reduced its operational footprint following the disappearance of its Melbourne food truck from the official company website. This latest closure occurs shortly after the permanent shutdown of the brand's bricks-and-mortar location in Newtown, Sydney, leaving only two remaining outlets in Australia.

Melbourne Outlet Status and Remaining Network

YouTube personality Anthony Lees, who operates under the brand name Spanian, initially launched his food venture two years ago with food trucks across three states. At its peak, the enterprise managed seven food trucks and one permanent retail store. However, the Newtown venue closed in early October, barely eight months after it opened its doors to the public.

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The Preston food truck in Melbourne, which began operations in May 2025, has now been removed from the Spanian's Kebabs digital platform. A Google listing for the Preston location confirmed its status as permanently closed as of Tuesday afternoon. The official website currently lists only two active locations: a site in Kogarah, New South Wales, and another in Bowen Hills, Queensland.

Operational Failures and Supplier Alerts

Concerns about the business stability have intensified with reports regarding the Kogarah store. Suppliers for the chain have indicated that the business is experiencing severe financial and operational difficulties. The Kogarah outlet had initially shown promise but has since mirrored the struggles that led to the premature closure of the Sydney location.

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Oceania, the primary supplier of kebab meat for the brand, reported a sharp decline in orders from the Kogarah location. Daily orders for meat skewers dropped from initial volumes of two or more 20kg skewers to a single 10kg skewer per day. This reduction in supply demand parallels the pattern observed at the Newtown store immediately before it ceased trading.

Expert Critique of Influencer Business Models

Retail expert Barry Urquhart has criticized the fundamental strategic structure of Spanian's Kebabs. He noted that an eight-month lifespan for a permanent retail outlet suggests deep flaws in the business model rather than typical market adjustments. Urquhart argued that the rapid failure indicates a lack of coherent strategic planning or execution.

Urquhart also questioned the efficacy of influencer marketing as a primary growth driver. He stated that social media endorsements and digital recommendations are no longer delivering the same market results they once did. The presence and influence of influencers, he argued, have fallen away appreciably, failing to sustain customer interest.

Consumer Reception and Founder Background

The brand faced immediate scrutiny upon opening, with crowds gathering at the Newtown grand opening in January. However, customer traffic faded quickly, with the store struggling to attract diners during peak lunch periods and Friday nights. Neighboring restaurants continued to draw significant foot traffic while Spanian's Kebabs saw minimal activity.

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Customer reviews have been largely negative, with some patrons describing the food as a soggy and unpleasant meal. The brand attempted to differentiate itself with thick bread rolls and German-style preparations, but this approach failed to retain a loyal customer base. Anthony Lees, the founder, has a history as a prominent figure in Sydney's eshay subculture.

Lees has spent more than 12 years in prison due to previous convictions for armed robbery and drug supply offenses. He had previously sought to expand the brand by selling shop franchises for $200,000 or more. The fully fitted-out food trucks, manufactured by Foxy Trailers, cost approximately $129,000 each. The current closures signal a major contraction for a business that once promised rapid national expansion.