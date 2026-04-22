Spanish Airport Closures and Industrial Action Threaten European Summer Travel

A major Spanish airport faces a month-long closure, while nationwide ground staff strikes and soaring fuel costs linked to Middle Eastern conflicts create significant uncertainty for travelers across Europe.

Travelers planning to traverse the skies over Spain and the United Kingdom are currently facing a period of intense uncertainty as a convergence of infrastructure projects, labor disputes, and geopolitical economic pressures threatens to disrupt flight schedules throughout the spring and upcoming summer seasons.

In Spain, the aviation landscape is set for a significant alteration as the Santiago-Rosalia de Castro Airport, which serves as the busiest transit hub in Galicia and the second-busiest in northern Spain, prepares to suspend all operations. The airport operator Aena has confirmed that the facility will be completely shuttered to all air traffic from April 23 to May 27, 2026. This comprehensive closure is required to facilitate essential runway resurfacing works, a project that will result in the total cessation of all take-offs and landings. Major carriers, including British Airways, Ryanair, and Vueling, have been identified as primary operators at this hub, and with the closure spanning the busy May half-term holiday period, thousands of passengers are being urged to liaise directly with their respective airlines to verify flight statuses, explore rebooking alternatives, or understand potential schedule modifications. Adding to the complexities of Spanish air travel, an ongoing labor dispute involving ground handling personnel has introduced a layer of unpredictability across the country. Workers represented by Groundforce and Menzies have initiated an indefinite strike that began on March 30, affecting 12 major airports including key tourism gateways such as Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Palma, Ibiza, Malaga, and various airports throughout the Canary Islands. The industrial action, stemming from unresolved disagreements regarding compensation and working conditions, is characterized by partial work stoppages occurring on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. These scheduled walkouts are restricted to specific time windows—specifically 5-7 am, 11 am-5 pm, and 10 pm-midnight—which creates significant bottlenecks in baggage handling, check-in, and ramp services. Airport authorities have advised that the cumulative effect of these interruptions could lead to cascading delays, and travelers are strongly encouraged to monitor their flight information closely as the situation remains fluid and highly dependent on the progress of ongoing negotiations between labor unions and the involved ground service providers. Simultaneously, the broader aviation industry is sounding the alarm regarding the feasibility of summer travel across Europe as Airlines UK, a trade body representing major carriers such as easyJet, Jet2, TUI, and Virgin Atlantic, has issued a grave warning to British ministers. The industry group has submitted a confidential briefing to the government and the Civil Aviation Authority, highlighting that the economic repercussions of conflicts in the Middle East have caused jet fuel prices to essentially double. With fuel costs representing approximately one-third of overall airline operational expenditures, carriers are warning that the current environment is unsustainable. The proposals put forward by these airlines to mitigate the crisis include calls for the reduction of air passenger duty, the authorization of additional night flights to manage capacity, and, most controversially, a request to waive regulations concerning mandatory passenger compensation for flights disrupted by fuel supply shortages. While the Department for Transport has indicated it is actively engaged in emergency contingency planning to protect both business and leisure travel, the prospect of increased fares and tactical cancellations of loss-making routes looms large, leaving holidaymakers in a state of anxiety as they await further clarity on their summer travel prospects





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