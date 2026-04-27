Spanish Bull-Running Festival Turns Tragic: Breeder Gored to Death

A 30-year-old bull breeder, Santiago Barrero San Roman, died after being gored by a bull during the San Marcos festival in Beas de Segura, Spain. The incident occurred during a traditional bull-running event, and follows a recent serious injury to renowned matador Morante de la Puebla.

A tragic incident unfolded during the San Marcos festival in Beas de Segura, Jaen, Spain , on Friday evening, resulting in the death of Santiago Barrero San Roman, a 30-year-old local fighting bull breeder.

The horrifying event occurred as Roman participated in a traditional bull-running event along Calle Palomares, a street notoriously known as ‘the street of hell’ due to the intensity and danger of the runs. Footage of the incident depicts Roman attempting to find safety behind a barrier when the bull, in a violent display of power, tossed him into the air with its horns. He was then dragged along the street, desperately trying to escape the animal’s relentless attack.

Despite the courageous efforts of onlookers who attempted to distract the bull and pull it away with ropes, the animal continued its assault, repeatedly goring Roman and slamming him into a wooden fence. Witnesses reported that the bull’s horn pierced Roman’s torso, causing critical injuries. Emergency medical personnel rushed Roman to a nearby hospital, where they fought to stabilize his condition. Sadly, despite their best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries approximately an hour after the attack.

Roman was a rising figure in the world of bull breeding, having recently launched his own project with ties to the esteemed Torrestrella ranch, renowned for its breeding of fighting bulls and horses. He inherited a small herd from his family and harbored ambitions to expand the business, continuing a legacy built by his father and grandfather, who founded the family’s cattle operation. He is survived by his pregnant wife and another young child, leaving behind a community in mourning.

The Hermandad de San Marcos, the festival organizers, released a statement expressing their profound sorrow and offering condolences to the bereaved family, urging unity during this time of immense grief. The festival continued as scheduled, with a minute of silence observed in Roman’s memory. This tragedy comes on the heels of another recent incident involving a prominent figure in the bullfighting world.

Morante de la Puebla, celebrated as the 'king of bullfighters', suffered a severe goring during a bout at the Maestranza arena in Seville last week. The bull bypassed the matador’s cape and charged, piercing Morante’s body at hip level and perforating his rectum with its horn. The injury, initially assessed as 10cm deep, required immediate hospitalization and emergency surgery.

Morante, recovering in hospital, described the experience as the most painful goring of his career, admitting to the intense fear he felt during the attack. He emphasized the excruciating pain, stating it surpassed any previous injuries he had sustained. Both incidents highlight the inherent risks associated with traditional bullfighting events and the courage, and sometimes tragic fate, of those who participate.

The events have sparked renewed debate regarding the safety and ethical considerations surrounding these deeply ingrained cultural practices in Spain





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