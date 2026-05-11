Jesus de Miguel's family say they have an impossible void to fill as funeral is held after fatal collision with goalkeeper

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel died after a cardiac arrest following a collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Tenerife match, and his family have said they have an impossible void to fill as hundreds gathered for his funeral.

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel's family have said they have an impossible void to fill as hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects after he was killed in a mid-match collision with a goalkeeper.

Mourners filled the streets of De Miguel's hometown of Navahermosa, in the foothills of Montes de Toledo outside Toledo, where he was born and his family still live. The 30-year-old Tenerife striker's death has stunned football-obsessed Spain. Hundreds of members of the public turned out alongside family and friends outside the parish church of San Miguel Arcangel. The late striker's body was delivered to the church in a black Mercedes with red and pink roses and flowers just before 2pm.

Also read Jesus de Miguel death: Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono 'would never intentionally hurt anyone' says team-mate

Mourners Gather To Pay Respects

His devastated parents and sister walked directly behind, followed by his girlfriend. Hundreds of mourners, including his team-mates, followed the procession, filling the entire street. The road became so packed that some were forced onto a side road as grievers observed a few minutes of silence before the church bells rang. Almost the entire village, some sporting UD Tenerife scarves, appeared to be in attendance and many wept as they walked into the church.

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At least 200 people had to listen to the service while stood outside. One message on a small banner tied around the flowers on the hearse said: our family won't forget you. The rest of the town sat empty with shops abandoned, according to local reports. De Miguel was reportedly left with an impossible void to fill.

The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments. According to multiple local media reports, De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by emergency personnel en route to Nuestra Senora de la Candelaria University Hospital.

Pathologists Review Cause Of Death

Pathologists have shared their preliminary conclusions about the cause of death for the dad of one in a report to an investigating court in Santa Cruz. Additional tests carried out during the autopsy are still underway and are expected to be conducted in a specialist lab on the mainland in Spain. The tragedy occurred during his side's second-tier clash with Andorra FC on Monday. De Miguel, 30, went down after being fouled by goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Owono's knee struck De Miguel's chest close to the halfway line. The goalkeeper, 25, from Equatorial Guinea, was shown a red card before the referee abandoned the match deep into stoppage time with the scoreline at 2-2, seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following the collision. The goalkeeper whose on-field collision with De Miguel led to his death said he is going through the most difficult days of his life.

He was reportedly subjected to chants of murderer and faced a wave of social media backlash after the fatal challenge. Owono, who was reportedly subjected to the chants at the Heliodoro stadium, has since closed his Instagram account. Owono said: I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened. I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

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Goalkeeper Faces Backlash And Questions

But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus. Spanish radio station COPE previously heard from journalist Ivan Alvarez, who said the goalkeeper intended to apologise to De Miguel's family in person. Alvarez said: Some of the people who were at the stadium and some messages I exchanged with players told me it's the hardest thing they've ever experienced on a football pitch.

Jesus Owono, you can imagine, is very upset because obviously no one would ever think of someone wanting to harm a fellow professional in that way. He added: His intention is to contact Jesus de Miguel's family or someone close to him personally, when the time is right.

Andorra emphasises that there was no ill intent at any point, acknowledging that it was a mistimed outburst, an action that went terribly wrong and, I would say, excessive and violent, but they insist there was no intention to cause harm. Dozens of people gathered at Gate 9 of the stadium during an event organised by Tenerife supporters to pay tribute.

Tributes Pour In From Across Football

CD Tenerife said in a statement: Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death.

Barcelona said in a statement: Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times. Real Madrid also expressed their condolences, stating: Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. The tributes reflect the widespread shock across Spanish football and beyond.