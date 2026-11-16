Spanish Neo-Nazi Isabel Peralta Arrested Over Paris Massacre Plot

Spanish police arrested Isabel Peralta of Nucleo Nacional after uncovering a weapons cache and intercepted calls detailing plans to massacre Paris protesters.

Spanish authorities have arrested 24-year-old Isabel Peralta, the spokesperson for the extremist organization Nucleo Nacional, following the discovery of a significant weapons cache at her residence in Madrid. The detention occurred after investigators intercepted communications in which Peralta explicitly expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting against demonstrators during recent protests in Paris, France.

Weapons Cache And Nazi Shrines Discovered

Police executed a search warrant at Peralta's home where they uncovered an extensive arsenal consisting of 10 rifles, three pistols, and dozens of boxes of ammunition. In addition to the firearms, officers located multiple shrines dedicated to Nazism, including a statue of Adolf Hitler and various knives and machetes decorated with swastikas. Investigators also seized a training booklet from the National Socialist German Workers' Party and a signed oath of allegiance to the German dictator, indicating a deep ideological commitment to fascist principles.

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Intercepted Calls Detail Planned Violence

The catalyst for the arrest was a phone conversation intercepted by police during the height of the protests in Paris in October. In the recording, Peralta expressed intense regret that she could not join the demonstration to kill protesters because she was working at her bar. She stated that if she had possessed an R15 rifle and three magazines, she would have killed 60 people and used the act to set an example. This comment was followed by a video posted on social media shortly thereafter, in which she called for an armed movement in Spain and threatened to kill Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

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Extremist Group Nucleo Nacional Activities

Isabel Peralta played a pivotal role in establishing Nucleo Nacional, an extremist party aiming to replace the current Spanish government with a regime based on National Socialist ideology. Spanish police believe Peralta is willing to sacrifice her life to defend these beliefs, a stance reinforced by numerous recorded conversations from spyware installed on her device. During these exchanges, she frequently referenced her weapon cache and voiced anger toward the anti-government protests occurring in France. On October 16, she posted an image on Instagram holding a rifle alongside a quote about bravery and death, further signaling her intent.

History Of Hate Speech And Bans

Peralta has a documented history of inciting hate and violence, having been sentenced to one year in prison last year for remarks directed at the Moroccan community in 2021. She has previously called for the deportation of migrants and proclaimed that Spain is being invaded by minorities. Her extremist activities led to a lifetime ban from entering Germany in 2023 after she arrived at Frankfurt Airport carrying a Nazi flag and a copy of Mein Kampf. She has also made public appearances in Madrid displaying banners against the regularization of migrants and calling for the defense of what she describes as their race.