Spanish police have raised concerns that Islamist terrorists could exploit the mass migrant legalisation program, as reports of lost passports and identity documents surge among applicants. The socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's initiative to grant legal status to half a million undocumented individuals has triggered backlash and collapsing social services. Internal police memos reveal sharp increases in lost document reports among Pakistani and Algerian nationals, overlapping with Islamist extremism profiles. Critics warn of increased vulnerability to infiltration routes and potential damage to social services as migrants attempt to gain legal status.

Spanish police have issued a warning that Islamist terrorists could exploit the mass migrant legalisation program, as reports of lost passports and identity documents surge among applicants.

The program, approved by Spain's socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, grants legal status to half a million undocumented individuals, causing political backlash and collapsing social services across the country. Internal police memos reveal that complaints over missing documents have continued to rise sharply among migrants seeking to benefit from the scheme, particularly among Pakistani, Algerian, and Moroccan nationals, who are also commonly linked to Islamist extremism.

The police order officers to intensify identity and background checks to confirm applicants' true identities. Spain remains under a level four anti-terrorism alert, one step below the maximum, and official figures show an increase in arrests linked to jihadism since the Madrid train bombings in 2004. The mass regularisation process is creating operational concerns, and rigorous identity verification is compromised, potentially increasing the risk that individuals linked to Islamist terrorism could obtain legal documentation without usual checks.

Migrants have been waiting for appointments at more than 400 locations, leading to social service collapse and high tension among staff and the public. The training manual for postal clerks, seen by ABC news outlet, does not state that submitting a criminal record certificate is mandatory, potentially leading to incomplete documentation. Authorities have warned of service collapse, and municipal unions are pleading for more staff, improved security, and compensation for workers affected by the chaos





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Ismaili Terrorists Exploitation Of Migrant Legalisation Islamic Extremism Pakistan Algeria Morocco Jihadist Networks ISIS Spanish Police Inside Colonial Borders National Police Commissariat For Immigration A Amnesty International Migrant Legalisation Vulnerability Assessment Spanish Interior Ministry Criminal Record Certificate Lingua Franca

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