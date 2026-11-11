Spanish Police Seize Military-Grade Weapons in Kinahan Cartel Kidnapping Probe

Spanish National Police have seized an arsenal of military-grade weapons and seized significant cash in the investigation into the disappearance of Darren Hoolahan, allegedly linked to the Kinahan cartel.

Spanish National Police have seized a significant arsenal of military-grade weapons, including an AK-47 and a submachine gun, as they intensify their investigation into the disappearance of Darren Hoolahan. The operation, centered in the Malaga province of Spain, targets individuals allegedly linked to the powerful Kinahan cartel and the abduction of the brother of former Irish football star Wes Hoolahan.

The Seized Weapon Arsenal and Haul

The extensive search warrants executed by officers in the province of Malaga resulted in the seizure of three handguns, one equipped with a silencer, and eight motor vehicles, including one reported stolen. In addition to the firearms, authorities confiscated 37.8 kilograms of hashish and €61,520 in cash. Police also secured computer equipment and mobile phones during the raids, which were conducted across multiple properties in Estepona and Benahavis.

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Four of the five individuals arrested are Irish nationals, while one is a British citizen. Court officials confirmed that four of the suspects have been remanded in custody as they face charges including unlawful detention, illegal possession of military-grade weapons, and membership in a criminal organization. One of the detainees was already the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Irish authorities for a violent robbery.

Alleged Cartel Links and Motive

Detectors described the suspects as members of a well-known Irish clan, a reference widely understood to be the Kinahan cartel, a notorious criminal organization with deep ties to the region. Police believe the abduction was driven by a settling of scores and that the victim had received a prior warning before going missing. This warning included several vehicles owned by Darren Hoolahan being set on fire outside his home in a residential development in Marbella.

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The investigation was triggered on June 10 when Darren Hoolahan, 40, went to meet an alleged friend at a café in San Pedro Alcantara near Marbella. He was last seen entering a car belonging to the person he met. A missing person's report was filed the following day, June 11, after his partner, who filed the report at the Marbella police station, was unable to contact him.

Search Operations and Evidence Destruction

Investigators considered the case particularly concerning due to the victim's background and alleged ties to organized crime groups. After attending the meeting in San Pedro, Darren was allegedly taken to a rural area in Estepona. There, he was forced into a second vehicle, which was later found burned out in a mountainous area in what police described as a clear attempt to destroy evidence.

Police have identified a house in Estepona where they believe Darren was retained against his will. This property was among those raided by police on October 27. Detectives have also searched a second vehicle used in the abduction. Despite these extensive efforts, authorities have yet to find the victim, dead or alive, raising fears that he may have been killed and buried near where he was last seen.

The National Police in Malaga stated that the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes including unlawful detention, illegal possession of military-grade weapons, unlawful possession of firearms, vehicle theft, and drug trafficking. The operation, named Operation Bernabe, highlights the ongoing struggle between Spanish law enforcement and international criminal gangs operating along the Costa del Sol.