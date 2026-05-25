Spanish Rival Wins Inaugural Liverpool Red Bull Up The Mast Event

Kevinth Cardona Pariño of Spain won the first Red Bull Up The Mast Liverpool 2026 competition with 204 entrants pre‑facing a grease‑slick mast at Salthouse Dock, sparking an adrenaline‑packed day for the crowd.

In a spectacle that turned Salthouse Dock in Liverpool into a buzzing arena, Spanish competitor Kevinth Cardona Pariño claimed the title at the inaugural Red Bull Up The Mast Liverpool 2026 event.

The high‑octane contest drew 204 daring participants who raced up a slick, oil‑slicked mast, suspended over the River Mersey, in a frantic scramble to snatch a flag perched at its apex. From the moment the first contestants vaulted onto the greasy pole, the dockside crowd erupted in cheers, and the drama continued all day as each runner tried to outpace rivals and their own limits. The competition was staged in two phases.

In the initial round, every entrant had the chance to climb the mast and attempt to secure the flag. Once only a handful of competitors retained it, the final stage pitted the surviving flag‑bearers against each other in a direct showdown. Kevinth Cardona emerged as the sole contender who could finish the full course, capturing the flag and securing first place.

The second and third positions were awarded by distance travelled up the pole, making the finish line a clear indicator of skill and stamina. Cardona, who hails from Seville, is no stranger to the Red Bull Up The Mast format. He has previously competed in events across Turkey, Spain, and other European locations, and proudly boasts a tattoo dedicated to the fierce mast‑climbing challenge.

In a post‑race interview, he stated, “I came specially from Spain to participate today because this competition is my passion. It is a dream come true to have won Red Bull Up The Mast. ” The podium moment was accompanied by thunderous applause from a local crowd that had lined the waterfront, entwining the riverbank with a festival atmosphere of music, food trucks, and roaring engines.

The Liverpool event marked the first time the notorious Red Bull competition had landed at Salthouse Dock, bringing a brand of extreme sport rarely seen in the city. The original events, known for combining balance, speed, and raw determination, have pushed participants to their physical and mental limits, demanding nothing less than nerves of steel to navigate the greasy pole and avoid a tumble into the cold water below. Broader implications of the race went beyond the thrill.

Red Bull, the energy drink giant, has steadily expanded the Up The Mast series to new cities, having recently announced a return to Bristol and plans to host future events across various British and European locations. The organization behind Up The Mast consistently promotes an aura of community and adrenaline, encouraging sign‑ups through an online platform that fans can check for early‑bird registration.

For locals and visitors alike, the event offered an evening of high‑energy entertainment and a showcase of human strength. As the crowd watched competitors drop, slip, and dive, the spirit of competition and the roar of engines created a memorable, adrenaline‑packed evening.

The success of the Liverpool edition bodes well for the future of the Up The Mast series, promising more cities to host its vicious yet exhilarating challenges, while encouraging both seasoned athletes and aspiring challengers alike to join the next wave of pole‑climbers. With a 204‑participant field, heart‑pounding competition, and a jubilant champion, the Red Bull Up The Mast Liverpool 2026 underlined the excitement that high‑stakes physical contests bring to urban waterways.

Fans of extreme sports and local adrenaline junkies are already anticipating the next iteration, as Red Bull signals potential new locations and call‐for‑entries function to go live soon.





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