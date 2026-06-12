Spanish Schoolboys, Too Young for Trial, Accused of Gang-Raping Classmate; Cruise Ship Sexual Assaults Under Investigation

A 12-year-old girl in Spain alleges she was gang-raped by her classmates, who were handed a week-long suspension. Spanish police are also investigating sexual assaults on teenage girls on a cruise ship.

In a disturbing incident, a 12-year-old girl in Burgos, Spain, was allegedly gang-raped by her classmates during a birthday party at a public venue. The institute initially expelled the accused boys but later readmitted them after five days, with both the victim and the accused returning to school.

The boys are being kept separate from the rest of the class to 'avoid their stigmatization'. However, the boys, aged between 11 and 12, cannot face criminal charges or a trial due to their age. The case has been transferred to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.

Meanwhile, Spanish police are investigating several alleged sexual assaults on teenage girls on a cruise liner, with up to ten girls aged 15 and 16 reporting the incidents. The girls, who were on a private trip, claimed their drinks were spiked before the assaults. No arrests have been made, but suspects have been identified and located





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Gang-Rape Schoolboys Criminal Trial Sexual Assault Cruise Ship Teenage Girls

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